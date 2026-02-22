WATCH: Whale shark spotted off Eilat coast

A whale shark about 5-meters (16-feet) long was spotted on Sunday morning in Eilat Bay.

The rare sighting was documented by city lifeguard Brian Lieberman, who captured the animal on video near the shore, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported.

Whale sharks are the largest known living fish species and by far the most massive non-cetacean animal extant. They are considered harmless to humans.

The shark briefly approached the shore before returning to deeper water.