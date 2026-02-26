WATCH: Wild boar enters premises of cultural hall in central Israel

A wild boar entered the premises of a cultural hall in the central Israeli city of Yavne on Monday and was put down by a veterinarian from the Nature and Parks Authority, the Ynet news site reported on Tuesday.

The boar, which was said to have suffered “significant” medical issues, entered a garden surrounding the Pais Hall for Music and Dance, was tranquilized with a dart and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Tomer Nisimyan, chief veterinarian of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, told Ynet that the boar had behaved strangely for days.

“Yesterday, it entered a residential facility near Yavne and today the conservatory grounds in Yavne. In both cases, Nature and Parks Authority teams were dispatched to the scene,” Nisimyan said.

“Upon our arrival, it was decided to tranquilize the boar with a dart and attempt to release it in a nature reserve,” he continued. “Upon arrival at the reserve and after a physical examination, it was found that the boar was suffering from significant medical problems that likely explain its behavior. It did not recover from the anesthesia and was pronounced dead.”

Nisimyan noted that wild animals are becoming accustomed to urban environments, urging the Israeli public to keep a safe distance and refrain from feeding them or leaving food or trash out in the open.

In Israel, the wild boar is most associated with the northern city of Haifa, where sightings of the animal on the slopes of Mount Carmel and in urban environments have been frequent in recent years.