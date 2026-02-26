More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

WATCH: Wild boar enters premises of cultural hall in central Israel

The wild boar is most closely associated with the northern city of Haifa, where sightings of the animal in urban environments have been more common.

Feb. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: Wild boar enters premises of cultural hall in central Israel

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A wild boar seen during a hot day at the zoo in Beersheva, May 19, 2015. Photo by Flash90.
A wild boar seen during a hot day at the zoo in Beersheva, May 19, 2015. Photo by Flash90.

A wild boar entered the premises of a cultural hall in the central Israeli city of Yavne on Monday and was put down by a veterinarian from the Nature and Parks Authority, the Ynet news site reported on Tuesday.

The boar, which was said to have suffered “significant” medical issues, entered a garden surrounding the Pais Hall for Music and Dance, was tranquilized with a dart and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Tomer Nisimyan, chief veterinarian of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, told Ynet that the boar had behaved strangely for days.

“Yesterday, it entered a residential facility near Yavne and today the conservatory grounds in Yavne. In both cases, Nature and Parks Authority teams were dispatched to the scene,” Nisimyan said.

“Upon our arrival, it was decided to tranquilize the boar with a dart and attempt to release it in a nature reserve,” he continued. “Upon arrival at the reserve and after a physical examination, it was found that the boar was suffering from significant medical problems that likely explain its behavior. It did not recover from the anesthesia and was pronounced dead.”

Nisimyan noted that wild animals are becoming accustomed to urban environments, urging the Israeli public to keep a safe distance and refrain from feeding them or leaving food or trash out in the open.

In Israel, the wild boar is most associated with the northern city of Haifa, where sightings of the animal on the slopes of Mount Carmel and in urban environments have been frequent in recent years.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin