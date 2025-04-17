‘We want Hamas out': Gazans protest against terror group
The demonstrators were also seen carrying Egyptian flags, apparently showing support for Cairo’s mediation efforts toward a ceasefire agreement and hostage deal in recent weeks.
Social media footage published on Wednesday, including by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, showed mass protests against Hamas in northern Gaza, with people holding up signs and chanting, “Hamas out,” “We want to live” and “Listen, listen, all people. Beit Lahia is not Hamas,” referring to the city in the northern Strip.
The demonstrators were also seen carrying Egyptian flags, apparently showing support for Cairo’s mediation efforts toward a ceasefire agreement and hostage deal.
Protests took place today against Hamas in Beit Lahia in the Gaza Strip. The demonstrators are calling for a revolution against Hamas and an end to the war.— Oren Marmorstein (@OrenMarmorstein) April 16, 2025
Hamas refuses to release the hostages and to lay down its arms, and continues to cause suffering for both Israelis and… pic.twitter.com/BSYvagd5kT
These protests have continued sporadically for several weeks, featuring curses and calls against the terror organization. Hamas has attempted to suppress the demonstrations through threats and executions, but without success.
Originally published by Israel Hayom.