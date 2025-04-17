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News   Israel News

‘We want Hamas out': Gazans protest against terror group

The demonstrators were also seen carrying Egyptian flags, apparently showing support for Cairo’s mediation efforts toward a ceasefire agreement and hostage deal in recent weeks.

Apr. 17, 2025
Shachar Kleiman
Palestinian anti-Hamas protest
Palestinians in northern Gaza take part in an anti-Hamas protest, calling to end the war with Israel on March 26, 2025. Photo by Flash90.

Social media footage published on Wednesday, including by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, showed mass protests against Hamas in northern Gaza, with people holding up signs and chanting, “Hamas out,” “We want to live” and “Listen, listen, all people. Beit Lahia is not Hamas,” referring to the city in the northern Strip.

The demonstrators were also seen carrying Egyptian flags, apparently showing support for Cairo’s mediation efforts toward a ceasefire agreement and hostage deal.

These protests have continued sporadically for several weeks, featuring curses and calls against the terror organization. Hamas has attempted to suppress the demonstrations through threats and executions, but without success.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman is an Arab affairs correspondent for Israel Hayom.
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