Israeli Embassy in The Hague vandalized, splashed with red paint

( Aug. 12, 2025 / JNS )

Police in The Netherlands arrested suspects after the entrance to the Israeli Embassy in The Hague was smashed and covered in red paint, according to a statement by the diplomatic mission on Tuesday.

“This cowardly act is yet another illustration of the dangerous consequences of increasing hatred and incitement,” it stated.

“The police have arrested suspects. We have full confidence that the Dutch authorities will take all necessary measures to prevent such attacks in the future,” the embassy wrote in the Dutch statement. “Diplomats must be able to carry out their work safely and unhindered at all times.”

Vanochtend vroeg is de ingang van de ambassade van Israël in Den Haag vernield en beklad met rode verf.



Deze laffe daad is opnieuw een illustratie van de gevaarlijke gevolgen van de toenemende haat en opruiing.



Diplomaten moeten te allen tijde veilig en ongehinderd hun werk… pic.twitter.com/4HUEDHg8kh — Israel in Nederland (@IsraelinNL) August 12, 2025

On Thursday, anti-Israel activists threw red paint on the parliament building and the offices of a Jewish community group in The Hague.

The vandalism coincided with a protest by hundreds of people near the Dutch parliament against the Jewish state’s ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip to fully dismantle the Hamas terrorist organization.

At the nearby offices of the Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI) NGO, at least two masked individuals threw red paint on the entrance as others looked on and filmed the vandalism.

Last year, CIDI documented 421 antisemitic incidents, a record high that surpassed the previous all-time peak by 11%, which was reported in 2023. The majority of the increase was linked to the war in Gaza.

In November, hundreds of Arabs and Muslims coordinated a series of assaults on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam through group chats filled with anti-Jewish rhetoric. At least 120 individuals took part in the attack, with some perpetrators referring to the attacks as “Jew hunts.”