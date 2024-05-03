JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Israeli FM slams ‘dictator’ Erdoğan over trade ban

Israel Katz said he instructed his office to devise alternative trade routes that bypass Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his official visit to Serbia in 2017. Credit: Sasa Dzambic Photography/Shutterstock.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his official visit to Serbia in 2017. Credit: Sasa Dzambic Photography/Shutterstock.
Edit
(May 3, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday of acting like a “dictator” by blocking the country’s ports to Israeli imports and exports as part of a trade war.

“This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements,” Katz wrote on the social media platform X.

Katz said he instructed his office to devise alternative trade routes that bypass Turkey while focusing on boosting local production and imports from other international partners.

Erdoğan, whose ruling Justice and Development Party took a thumping at the polls in local elections on March 31, has been displaying open hostility to the Jewish state and support for Hamas since the terrorist organization started the Oct. 7 war by invading Israel.

Also on Thursday, Erdoğan decried the response to violent antisemitic protests currently taking place on U.S. college campuses under the guise of being against Jerusalem’s conduct during the war against Hamas.

Erdoğan alleged that “conscientious students and academics, including anti-Zionist Jews” were facing “violence, cruelty, suffering, and even torture” from authorities for opposing Israeli actions. He claimed some were being “sacked and lynched” for supporting the Palestinians.

“The limits of Western democracy are drawn by Israel’s interests,” the Turkish leader added, accusing Western nations of labeling any criticism of Israel as “anti-democratic” and “antisemitic.”

Katz severely criticized Ankara toward the end of April for inviting Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’s “political” bureau, to stay in the country.

Tensions between the two countries were also aggravated when a Turkish terrorist carried out an attack in Jerusalem this week.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates