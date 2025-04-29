Israeli forces arrest 24 terror suspects in Judea and Samaria

( April 29, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli security forces arrested 24 wanted individuals overnight Monday during counterterrorism operations across Judea and Samaria, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Among those detained were three suspects from Jenin accused of transferring funds to terrorist organizations.

במהלך הלילה, כוחות הביטחון פעלו ברחבי יהודה ושומרון לסיכול טרור.

במסגרת הפעילות, הכוחות איתרו ביטא שבחטיבת יהודה שלושה אקדחים, M16 ועשרות אלפי שקלים של כספי טרור ועצרו חשוד.



בנוסף, הכוחות פעלו הלילה ועצרו 24 מבוקשים, ביניהם שלושה מבוקשים מג'נין שבחטיבת מנשה אשר התעסקו בהעברת… pic.twitter.com/tZLC16BdH3 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 29, 2025

During the operations, troops located and confiscated three handguns, an M-16 rifle and tens of thousands of shekels. In a separate operation in Aqabat Jabr, Israeli forces apprehended a suspect and seized an Uzi submachine gun.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-nightly raids in Judea and Samaria in response to heightened terrorist activity in the area.