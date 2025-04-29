Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskJudea and Samaria

Israeli forces arrest 24 terror suspects in Judea and Samaria

Soldiers seized weapons and terror funds during counterterrorism raids across Judea and Samaria.

JNS Staff
Israeli Duvdevan fighters arrest stone-throwing suspects during an overnight operation in Al-Arub, in the Etzion Brigade sector, April 20-21, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israeli Duvdevan fighters arrest stone-throwing suspects during an overnight operation in Al-Arub, in the Etzion Brigade sector, April 20-21, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Edit
(April 29, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli security forces arrested 24 wanted individuals overnight Monday during counterterrorism operations across Judea and Samaria, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Among those detained were three suspects from Jenin accused of transferring funds to terrorist organizations.

During the operations, troops located and confiscated three handguns, an M-16 rifle and tens of thousands of shekels. In a separate operation in Aqabat Jabr, Israeli forces apprehended a suspect and seized an Uzi submachine gun.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-nightly raids in Judea and Samaria in response to heightened terrorist activity in the area.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics