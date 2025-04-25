Israeli forces arrest PIJ terrorist in Samaria, foiling imminent attack

( April 25, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli security forces overnight Thursday arrested an armed terrorist in western Samaria affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad who was allegedly planning an imminent attack.

The suspect, a PIJ terrorist from Qalqilya known to operate alongside Hamas gunmen in the area, was apprehended by officers from the Israel Police’s Gideonim undercover unit (Unit 33), working in coordination with Israel Defense Forces troops and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

The suspect was en route to carry out an “operational mission” when he was captured, the security forces said in a joint statement on Friday. During a search that followed his arrest, assault rifles believed to be intended for use by the terrorist cell were seized.

The statement noted that, in recent days, multiple suspects have been detained and are currently under investigation for suspected involvement in the Qalqilya-based cell affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which is backed by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The three security bodies emphasized that the overnight operation was conducted without any injuries to Israeli forces. A video released by the Israel Police’s Spokesperson’s Unit showed footage from the arrest raid.

“The Israel Police, Shin Bet and IDF will continue to act resolutely and responsibly to thwart any threat to the security of Israeli citizens, anywhere and at any time,” Friday’s statement concluded.

תיעוד: סוכל תכנון פיגוע – לוחמי יחידת הגדעונים של להב 433 בהכוונת שב״כ עצרו מחבל חמוש בקלקיליה



בפעילות מבצעית משולבת, עצרו לוחמי יחידת הגדעונים (33) בשיתוף עם כוחות צה״ל ושב״כ, מחבל חמוש, פעיל צבאי מקלקיליה, המזוהה עם ארגון הג'יאהד האסלאמי שפעל עם פעילי חמאס נוספים מהעיר. המחבל… pic.twitter.com/1ob3AMYX0K — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) April 25, 2025

On Sunday night, IDF soldiers neutralized a Palestinian terrorist who opened fire at troops stationed at a checkpoint in northern Samaria.

The terrorist arrived by car at the Homesh checkpoint, located near the eponymous Jewish community north of Nablus (Shechem), and shot at the soldiers.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 6,343 times in 2024, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO on Feb. 17.

The figures, which were cross-checked against official data from Israel’s security services, included 179 instances of terrorist shootings. Twenty-seven Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2024, and more than 300 others were wounded, the group said in its annual report.

Israeli security officials are aware that a “more intense front” could open in Judea and Samaria and are stepping up counter-terror operations in the area, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on March 19.