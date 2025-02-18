More than 6,300 terror attacks against Jews in Judea and Samaria in 2024

( Feb. 18, 2025 / JNS)

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 6,343 times in 2024, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO on Monday.

Twenty-seven Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2024, and more than 300 others were wounded, the group said in its annual report.

The figures, which were cross-checked against official data from Israel’s security services, included 3,668 instances of rock-throwing, 843 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 671 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 526 explosive charges, 364 cases of arson and 179 terrorist shootings.

The NGO also recorded 37 attempted or successful stabbings, 36 bottles of paint being thrown at vehicles and 19 Arab car-ramming attacks, including 12 that caused injuries to Israeli victims.

The report noted that the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) last year foiled more than 1,000 major attacks in Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem.

The majority of the 1,040 foiled terror attacks involved firearms (689) and explosive devices (326), with the others being stabbings, car-rammings, suicide bombings and abductions, according to the ISA.

Rescuers Without Borders was founded in 2000, at the beginning of the 2000-2005 Second Intifada, with the goal of establishing emergency response teams throughout Judea and Samaria. Eventually, the NGO expanded the scope of its operations to include the entire country.

The group’s figures do not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

On Jan. 21, Israeli forces launched “Operation Iron Wall,” which seeks to neutralize the threat posed by terrorist hotbeds like Jenin and Tulkarem in northern Samaria. The ongoing counter-terror raids mark a change in Jerusalem’s security strategy, Defense Minister Israel Katz has stressed.

“We will not allow the arms of the Iranian octopus and radical Sunni Islam to endanger the lives of the residents and establish an eastern terrorist front against the State of Israel,” Katz said on Jan. 22, vowing, “We will strike hard at the arms of the octopus until they are severed.”