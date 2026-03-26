More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Israel’s pre-seed startups see 17% valuation jump as AI drives competition for top deals

A report by Fusion VC finds fewer investors making more bets, with rising expectations for founders to prove traction quickly in an increasingly concentrated market

Mar. 26, 2026
James Spiro

Israel’s pre-seed startups see 17% valuation jump as AI drives competition for top deals

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Start-up offices in Sderot, southern Israel, Jan. 2, 2024. Photo by Moshe Shai/FLASH90.
Start up offices in Sderot, southern Israel. January 02, 2024. Photo by Moshe Shai/FLASH90 *** Local Caption *** çîîú äéé è÷ ùãøåú
Moshe Shai/Flash90

A new report from Fusion VC, an Israel-based venture capital firm, points to both resilience and growing concentration within Israel’s early-stage startup ecosystem amid ongoing regional instability.

According to the firm’s 2025 Pre-Seed Investment Landscape Report, valuations for the most competitive pre-seed startups rose 17% year over year, reaching an average of $13.5 million. The increase reflects intensifying competition among investors for top-tier deals, particularly in sectors such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Amid geopolitical uncertainty, fewer venture capital funds and angel investors are actively participating in pre-seed rounds, with participation declining by 10% and 25%, respectively. However, those who remain active are making more investments, with deal activity rising by 25%, signaling continued confidence in Israel’s innovation pipeline.

The report also assessed the growing use of AI tools that enable founders to build products faster and with fewer resources, helping drive the rise of so-called “solo entrepreneurs” supported by angel investors.

Nearly two-thirds of venture capital firms—while still overwhelmingly backing team-led companies—now expect a working product before investing, and more than half expect portfolio companies to raise a follow-on seed round within six to 12 months, a timeline that has doubled compared to last year’s expectations.

“The message is clear: investors want proof that teams can reach the market—and fast,” said Amit Shechter, principal and head of Fusion Israel, who led the report. “In an era where an initial product can be built with limited resources, often without any external funding, we are seeing more investors expect early evidence that founders know how to sell, not just build technology.”

The report indicates that the focus has shifted from product depth alone to a team’s ability to differentiate in a crowded market.

“Therefore, even before a pre-seed round, teams should ask themselves not only what they are building, but how they will reach their first customers, and what measurable signals they can present to stand out in a dense and competitive landscape,” he added.

The annual Pre-Seed Investment Landscape Report is based on data from 37 venture capital funds and 33 angel investors, covering more than 165 unique deals.

James Spiro
James Spiro James Spiro
James Spiro is a tech journalist and founder of The Spiro Circle, a publication and podcast that explores culture, identity and technology.
EXPLORE JNS
The first cargo aircraft, part of an aerial and maritime airlift to deliver military equipment and munitions to the IDF, lands in Israel, March 2, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
8,000 tons of military equipment delivered to Israel since start of Iran war
More than 200 aircraft and ships have arrived in support of the Israel Defense Forces.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Start-up offices in Sderot, southern Israel, Jan. 2, 2024. Photo by Moshe Shai/FLASH90.
Israel’s pre-seed startups see 17% valuation jump as AI drives competition for top deals
A report by Fusion VC finds fewer investors making more bets, with rising expectations for founders to prove traction quickly in an increasingly concentrated market
Mar. 26, 2026
James Spiro
U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, March 24, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: Iranian negotiators ‘better get serious soon, before it is too late’
The president urged Tehran to cut a deal before “there is no turning back, and it won’t be pretty.”
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Katz
Israel News
Katz: IRGC naval commander slain
This is “important news for our American partners in reopening the Strait of Hormuz,” the Israeli defense minister said.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Otzma Yehudit Party members Itamar Ben-Gvir (r) and Limor Son Har-Melech at a Knesset House Committee debate over a bill to cancel the citizenship or residency of first-degree relatives of terrorists, Oct. 29, 2024. Credit: Knesset Channel.
Israel News
Knesset committee advances death penalty bill for final votes
Under the proposed law, terrorist murderers would face execution by hanging.
Mar. 26, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli President Isaac Herog
Israel News
WATCH: Herzog praises Lebanese decision at Tel Aviv missile impact site
Peace can be achieved “if the empire of evil from Tehran and its proxies, especially Hezbollah, are wiped out,” said the Israeli president.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Remnants of an Iranian ballistic missile fired at Israel on Oct. 1. 2024 being removed by the IDF and Israeli authorities. Credit: IDF.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy and its impact on Israel
Mar. 26, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum