Republican govs mark Jewish American Heritage Month, reaffirm support for Israel amid rising antisemitism

Republican governors across the United States issued a joint statement recognizing May as Jewish American Heritage Month, condemning antisemitism and expressing support for Israel and the Jewish community.

“America’s Governors once again unite to celebrate Jewish American Heritage during the month of May,” the statement read. It was issued by the Republican Governors Association and signed by all 27 Republican governors. “Since our nation’s founding 250 years ago, Jewish people have played an important role in America’s story—seeking refuge on our shores, helping build the greatest country on earth and furthering American values of family, faith and freedom.”

“At a time when antisemitism is on the rise globally and here at home, we reaffirm our commitment to protect the rights of Jewish people to live in peace and safety in our schools, workplaces and communities,” the governors stated. “We continue to stand with the Nation of Israel, as America has for almost 80 years, and renew our resolve for a lasting peace to the ongoing conflict.”

A spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pointed JNS to social media posts highlighting “his long-standing support for Israel and the Jewish community” and to a long list of actions, including directing the Texas Department of Public Safety to bolster security around houses of worship and ordering higher education institutions to comply with state directives combating antisemitism on campus.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte stated that he was “proud to join fellow governors in recognizing Jewish American Heritage Month.”

Sam Dubke, director of communications for Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, told JNS that the governor has “taken steps to combat antisemitism and reaffirm Arkansas’s connection to Israel,” including legislation prohibiting antisemitic discrimination in schools, “prohibiting the state from contracting with organizations that boycott Israeli goods or companies” and providing security funding for Jewish institutions.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement said it facilitated the annual statement, noting it is the fourth consecutive year the Republican governors have issued a unified declaration. The group added that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, the Republican Governors Association’s policy chair, helped lead this year’s effort.