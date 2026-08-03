James Delmore

Francesca Hong, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, told reporters after a rally with the Minnesota congresswoman and the far-left streamer, both outspoken critics of Israel, that it would “be a risk not to try to build the broadest coalition possible.”
Luc Jasmin III, a Democratic candidate for the Washington state House, previously told JNS that his father, who said at a meeting of the state panel that Jews seem to be “always crying over the antisemitism,” applied for the job “just like everyone else.”
“We will not allow hatred to dictate whether we remain in New York,” Rivkie Feiner, a board member of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Rockland County, told JNS. “Our history is defined by resilience, not surrender, and that will not change now.”
Francesca Hong, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, told reporters after a rally with the Minnesota congresswoman and the far-left streamer, both outspoken critics of Israel, that it would “be a risk not to try to build the broadest coalition possible.”
Luc Jasmin III, a Democratic candidate for the Washington state House, previously told JNS that his father, who said at a meeting of the state panel that Jews seem to be “always crying over the antisemitism,” applied for the job “just like everyone else.”
“We will not allow hatred to dictate whether we remain in New York,” Rivkie Feiner, a board member of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Rockland County, told JNS. “Our history is defined by resilience, not surrender, and that will not change now.”