Jewish executive among those killed in Midtown Manhattan shooting

( July 29, 2025 / JNS )

Wesley LePatner, a senior managing director for the investment management firm Blackstone, was one of four people killed on Monday during a mass shooting at the Midtown Manhattan office building where she worked, according to the New York Post.

Wesley LePatner. Source: LinkedIn.

“We are heartbroken to share that our colleague, Wesley LePatner, was among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident at 345 Park Avenue,” Blackstone told the Post. “Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed.”

LePatner, 43, also served on the board of trustees at the Abraham Joshua Heschel School and UJA-Federation of New York. She received UJA’s Alan C. Greenberg Young Leadership Award in 2023 for her dedication to the Jewish community.

“Wesley was extraordinary in every way—personally, professionally and philanthropically. An exceptional leader in the financial world, she brought thoughtfulness, vision and compassion to everything she did,” UJA wrote in a statement. “She lived with courage and conviction, instilling in her two children a deep love for Judaism and the Jewish people.”

Following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, LePatner “led a solidarity mission with UJA to Israel, demonstrating her enduring commitment in Israel’s moment of heartache,” UJA stated.

“We mourn the loss of a life taken far too soon and extend our heartfelt condolences to her husband, Evan, her children and her entire family,” the statement read.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote that he was “shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting in New York City.”

“Thoughts are with the families of the victims, including Wesley LePatner,” he wrote. “Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Israel stands with New York and the United States of America.”

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Shane Tamura, 27, began shooting at the Rudin Properties’ building, where LePatner was the second person killed as she hid behind a pillar in the lobby, the Post reported.

Tamura had intended to target the NFL offices located in the same building, but “mistakenly went up the wrong elevator banks,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday.