Jewish groups back beleaguered EU antisemitism coordinator

( July 20, 2025 / European Jewish Press)

European Jewish organizations expressed support for Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission’s coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, who has been the target of a campaign criticizing her for pointing out that much of hatred directed at Israel because of the war in Gaza is directed at Jews and is fueling antisemitism.

The campaign also “accuses” her of having lobbied against E.U. sanctions on Israel.

Some 26 MEPs, mainly from left-wing groups, have called for her to resign, in a letter sent to the European Commission, according to EUObserver.

In a statement on Friday, the European Jewish Association, an organization representing more than 600 Jewish communities across the continent, said it “stands firmly with her.

“Of course, Israel, like any democracy, is not above criticism. Like any other country, it makes mistakes. But unlike any other country, criticism of Israel is far too often laced with tropes, slurs and conspiracies that are unmistakably antisemitic. No other state is singled out with such obsessive hatred—and no other people are held collectively responsible for it,” the EJA said.

“When Coordinator von Schnurbein warned about this toxic double standard, she was doing her job. She was defending Jewish life in Europe. And she was naming what so many refuse to admit: that today’s antisemitism often wears the mask of anti-Zionism,” the statement adds.

“The campaign to discredit her is not about accountability. It is about silencing those who dare to name the connection between Jewish identity and the Jewish state—and the way that connection is weaponized against Jews in Europe and beyond,” its says.

The EJA urged the European Commission “to reject these political attacks and to reaffirm Katharina von Schnurbein’s mandate.

“For nearly a decade, she has worked tirelessly to protect our communities, to fight hate in all its forms, and to build a Europe where Jews can live openly and proudly,” the EJA said.

The European Jewish Congress called for continued support for von Schnurbein’s work and rejected “any attempt to discredit her or weaken the fight against antisemitism in Europe.”

The demands for resignation are “unfounded, disgraceful and based on false accusations and a misleading narrative,” the EJC said

“They cause great harm to European Jewish communities by undermining one of their staunchest allies. For nearly 10 years, Katharina von Schnurbein has been a tireless champion of Jewish life in Europe, standing with our communities during some of the most difficult moments—from the rise in antisemitism and terrorist attacks to increasing social polarization,” the EJC said.

Asked by European Jewish Press for a reaction about this campaign against von Schnurbein, a spokesperson of the European Commission said Friday: “We have no comment whatsoever on unverified leaks from a meeting,” in a reference to a conference in Israel where von Schnurbein participated with E.U. ambassadors in her official capacity, in line with the E.U. strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life adopted by the European Commission in 2021.

As for accusations that she lobbied against E.U. sanctions on Israel, the spokesperson referred to what E.U. foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday following a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, where E.U. foreign ministers shelved a decision on anti-Israel measures.

Referring to the “common understanding” reached by the E.U. and Israel for the expansion of the humanitarian aid into Gaza, Kallas said that we “see positive signs but Israel needs to take more concrete steps to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground.

“The European Union will keep a close watch on how Israel implements this common understanding and the pledges,” the E.U.’s top diplomat added.

Regarding the letter from MEPs calling for von Schnurbein’s resignation, the European Commission spokesperson said that “we will reply in due course.”

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.