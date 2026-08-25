Netherlands must leave Gaza coordination center due to Dutch government’s boycott of ‘settlements,’ Israel says

Israel is evicting the Dutch from the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center in the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat, Gideon Sa’ar, the foreign minister, said on Tuesday.

The Jewish state is responding to “a series of anti-Israel measures taken by the Dutch government,” specifically a Dutch law set to take effect next month that will ban trade of products made in Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, Sa’ar said.

The Netherlands is joining other European nations, including Belgium, Ireland and Spain, in restricting trade with Jewish communities in those areas, which the global community largely deems occupied territory.

Israel long ago annexed eastern Jerusalem and the Golan after liberating them in defensive wars.

Sa’ar wrote that he notified both the Netherlands and the United States before making his statement.

He gave Dutch representatives at the center a week to depart from Israel, and the expulsion from the center took effect immediately, he said.

Established by U.S. Central Command in October 2025, the center is a multinational command facility overseeing the Gaza ceasefire, including humanitarian aid delivery and post-war stabilization planning, such as reconstruction and security.

The facility includes working areas for the Israel Defense Forces, U.S. personnel and dozens of multinational delegations.

Sa’ar said the Dutch government’s anti-Israel policy “has been accompanied by an unprecedented wave of antisemitism and boycotts in the Netherlands.”

“Our message is clear,” he stated. “Those who act against Israel will have no foothold in the region. Israel will not allow measures to be taken against it without a response.”