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US Secret Service probing Iranian video threat against Trump’s son, Barron

Tehran has threatened the president and his family since his first term, with threats intensifying after the elimination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

JNS Staff
Barron Trump, the youngest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, attends inauguration ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Getty Images.
Barron Trump, the youngest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, attends inauguration ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Getty Images.
(Aug. 26, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Secret Service said Tuesday that it is aware of a video aired by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB threatening the life of Barron Trump, the youngest son of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees,” spokesman Nate Herring said in a statement to Reuters. “Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence.”

The three-minute video discussed a potential plot to assassinate Barron Trump, 20, claiming he was being surveilled and alleging that a $10-million bounty had been offered for his murder.

The threat comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and a history of Iranian threats against Trump following the January 2020 U.S. strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Monday that “Iran tried to murder one of my sons.”

He made his comment during a phone interview with Israel’s Channel 14. Netanyahu has two sons, Yair and Avner, and did not specify which was targeted or when.

According to Fox News, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) extended protection in July to Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, and their two sons.

The United States and Israel launched a preemptive joint military operation against Iran on Feb. 28, named “Operation Epic Fury” and “Operation Roaring Lion” respectively.

The war lasted 40 days until a ceasefire was announced. Washington has been pursuing diplomatic avenues to end hostilities in the Middle East, although, of late, talks have collapsed.

The Trump administration has meanwhile intensified its economic pressure on Tehran. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday announced “Operation Economic Outcast,” an expanded sanctions campaign intended to isolate Iran economically.

On Tuesday, Bessent said he was coordinating with Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa on the campaign against Iran.

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