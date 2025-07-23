Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Katz: Israel nearing war goals, focus remains on Gaza and Yemen

The Israeli defense minister also stressed the importance of continued pressure on Iran and taking offensive action against regional threats.

JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz leads a high-level multi-theater security assessment with top defense officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and intelligence representatives on July 22, 2025. Photo by Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry.
(July 23, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Tuesday evening that Israel is “at the closest point to achieving the war’s objectives,” emphasizing the need for victory in both Gaza and Yemen.

Katz made the statement during a high-level security assessment with top defense officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and intelligence representatives.

The meeting addressed evolving threats across the Middle East, with Katz stressing the importance of continuing operations to return all hostages and defeat Hamas. He also noted the ongoing threat from Iran, advocating for measures to prevent the rebuilding of its nuclear and missile programs following recent Israeli strikes.

Katz reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to maintaining force presence in key areas such as Syria and Lebanon and vowed continued IDF action in northern Samaria to counter terrorist activity.

“Our doctrine of offensive action remains unchanged,” Katz said, “and we will see it through until a complete and lasting victory.”

Zamir convened top IDF leaders on Monday for the first multi-arena situational assessment since 2023, telling senior commanders that the military must prepare “for a continued wide-scale and comprehensive campaign.”

