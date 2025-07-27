Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Katz visits Druze leader, pledges expanded aid amid Syria crisis

The Israeli defense minister promises Sheikh Tarif urgent humanitarian support for Druze in the Sweida region after recent jihadist massacres.

JNS Staff
Defense Minister Israel Katz meets with Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, at his home in Julis, July 26, 2025. Photo by Ariel Hermoni/Israeli Defense Ministry.
(July 27, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz met on Saturday with Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, at his home in Julis in the Western Galilee.

The meeting, attended by senior Israel Defense Forces officials, comes in the wake of deadly attacks on Druze civilians in southern Syria’s Sweida region.

Katz expressed deep sorrow for the violence targeting the Druze and reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to its Druze citizens and their brethren across the border. He vowed that Israel would not permit further harm to the Druze in Syria and highlighted recent Israeli actions aimed at halting the bloodshed, including strikes on key Syrian regime sites.

In coordination with Druze IDF reservists who operate an information center tracking developments in Sweida, Katz said Israel is stepping up humanitarian and medical aid efforts for Druze communities in crisis.

He emphasized the strong ties between the IDF and the Druze emergency teams, pledging ongoing Israeli assistance for those affected by the unfolding humanitarian emergency in Syria.

