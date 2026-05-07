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Opinion

Why Iran does not collapse after leadership change

The primary domestic tensions are directed toward the regime itself, rather than between completely fractured armed population groups.

May. 7, 2026
Farid Alamdar
People at Azidi Tower in Azadi Square (formerly known as Shahyad Square) in Tehran. Credit: Javad_esmaeili/Pixabay.
People at Azidi Tower in Azadi Square (formerly known as Shahyad Square) in Tehran. Credit: Javad_esmaeili/Pixabay.
Farid Alamdar
Farid Alamdar Farid Alamdar
Farid Alamdar is a public sector advisor in the Netherlands.
( May 7, 2026 / JNS )

As tensions in Iran continue to rise following recent interventions by the United States and Israel, questions are emerging over whether the country could descend into an Iraq-style scenario after a possible regime change. But how realistic is that comparison, and to what extent is this narrative shaped by international framing?

The idea that Iran could fragment like Iraq may seem logical at first glance; however, it overlooks the actual structure of Iranian society and the Iranian state.

Unlike Iraq or Syria, Iranian society is not defined by deep ethnic or religious fault lines that have historically led to large-scale internal conflict. Despite its cultural and ethnic diversity, Iran’s social fabric is largely shaped by a shared history and longstanding cultural traditions, contributing to a strong sense of national identity among Iranians.

Iran is dominated by a young population that, unlike previous generations, no longer broadly supports the ideology of the regime. Public dissatisfaction has existed for decades, and calls for intervention are increasingly coming from within the country itself.

At the same time, the regime has spent years promoting the narrative that regime change would inevitably lead to chaos and civil war. Increasingly, however, Iranians appear to reject the regime’s official narrative and are searching for political alternatives without abandoning their Iranian identity.

The primary tensions in Iran are directed toward the regime itself, rather than between completely fractured armed population groups.

Iran’s history shows a country that has endured invasions, wars and major battles without losing its core identity. That historical continuity is still reflected today in a strong national consciousness. Michael Axworthy, author of A History of Iran: Empire of the Mind, describes Iran as a civilization marked by remarkable resilience.

He draws a parallel with the Islamic conquests, during which many regions lost their original languages and adopted Arabic, while the Persian language survived despite external influence and linguistic borrowing. Throughout its history, Iran has repeatedly managed to recover, even during periods of deep crisis, hardship and foreign occupation. This reflects the resilience of one of the world’s oldest and richest civilizations.

The recent vulnerabilities within the Iranian system, partly caused by external interventions, point primarily to the weakening of the regime rather than the collapse of the Iranian state itself. Regime change does not automatically mean that Iran would descend into a scenario similar to Iraq. Furthermore, power in Iran remains concentrated in the hands of a relatively small elite, as opposed to being rooted in rival population groups engaged in violent conflict with one another.

This underlying sense of unity is also visible among Iranians abroad, where sustained protests against the regime have continued for months. It is rare to see a diaspora mobilize on such a scale against the government of its own country.

Time will tell whether the skeptics are proven right or whether an Iraq-style scenario emerges. Yet when examining Iran’s history, the evidence strongly suggests that the country is unlikely to fragment. Regardless of their cultural background, Iranians continue to share an overarching national identity.

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