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Muslim university in Dallas working to be in ‘full compliance’ with state board

Texas American Muslim University at Dallas founder and board chairman Shahid A. Bajwa told JNS the program is “actively engaging” with the state education board after receiving a cease-and-desist letter halting operations.

May. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Dallas, Texas
Dallas, Texas. Credit: TimUrban89/Pixabay.
( May 8, 2026 / JNS )

Texas American Muslim University at Dallas, located in the suburb of Richardson, is working to be in “full compliance” with state regulations, after the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board ordered it to halt operations over alleged violations on Thursday.

The school “will not offer degrees until all regulatory approvals are secured,” according to founder and board chairman Shahid Bajwa.

Bajwa told JNS that the school, which is registered with the state as “Texas American Muslim Institute for Technology at Dallas,” had 24 online students in its first semester, which began on Oct. 25, 2025. The second semester began on March 23 with 32 students, he said.

The school has been accused of offering degrees to Pakistanis as a student visa shortcut.

“We have never advertised this, neither offered, assisted or even given any assurance or even a hope to anyone of any kind of student visa or H1 work visa,” Bajwa told JNS.

Amir Omar, mayor or Richardson, appeared to say that he helped the school scout locations in video footage that has circulated online.

“Mayor Amir in no way helped us in opening this program,” Bajwa told JNS. “Neither is he associated with this institution in any context. He was invited by us at a meeting of tech guys, like so many other groups and institutions do.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that he directed the state higher education board to issue a cease-and-desist order to the school, which he described as as “an unauthorized Islamic educational institution operating illegally.”

“If they refuse to comply, legal action will follow,” he stated. “Texas will not allow illegal educational institutions to operate in our state.”

Faith subjects make up about 30% of the school’s curriculum, according to Bajwa.

“This requirement is transparent to all prospective students, and there is no compulsion but a choice,” he said.

The school lacks authority to grant degrees, certificates or credentials and must obtain tax-exempt status, state authorization and accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, according to Bajwa.

The school has applied for nonprofit status and is “actively engaging” with the state board to “ensure full compliance with state regulations,” he said.

Education
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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