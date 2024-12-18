Montreal shul targeted with firebomb in second attack since Oct. 7

( Dec. 18, 2024 / JNS)

Canadian authorities have opened an investigation after Beth Tikvah, a Modern Orthodox synagogue in Montreal, as well as a Jewish community center in the city’s suburbs, were targeted with firebombs on Wednesday in the second such attack on the congregation since the terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

According to the Montreal Gazette, police were called to the synagogue on West Park Boulevard around 3 a.m. after receiving a report of a fire at the building, which houses several Jewish institutions.

Officers doused the flames with a fire extinguisher and discovered the remnants of a crude firebomb. Glass was said to have been smashed, and smoke caused minor damage to the building.

Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson for the Montreal City Police Service, said witnesses had seen a suspicious individual at the site, adding that CCTV footage was being examined to identify a suspect in the case.

The house of worship, located in the predominantly English-speaking suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, was the target of a firebomb attack in November 2023.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar urged Ottawa to “take the strongest possible stance against antisemitism” following the attacks.

“I strongly condemn the antisemitic attack on Montréal’s Beit Tikvah synagogue. This surge in antisemitism must not be tolerated! This is the second(!) act of arson on Beit Tikvah—the first synagogue attacked after October 7th,” he wrote in a statement on social media.

B’nai Brith Canada Quebec regional director Henry Topas, who also serves as a cantor at Beth Tikvah, called the incident “a terrifying reminder that Montreal is increasingly unsafe for Jewish people.

“This is the result of the failure of leaders at all levels to hold accountable those responsible for the hate and violence that is infesting Canadian society,” Topas charged in a statement. “Mayor Valérie Plante must act now to stop the exponential rise in hate and antisemitism which she has permitted to get out of control in Montreal.”

“These are yet more craven acts undertaken in the middle of the night intended to intimidate and harass the Jewish community. Over the last 14 months, this is the seventh instance where a Jewish institution has been targeted in Montreal and the second time these specific institutions were targeted, chilling reminders of what happens when politicians fail to call out antisemitism and prevent the escalation of violence on our streets,” said Yair Szlak, president and CEO of Federation CJA.

“We call on Mayor Plante to crack down immediately on the unacceptable rise in antisemitism in Montreal. Our community is outraged, but we are also determined in our demand for action,” he continued. “We know that the silent, moderate majority in Quebec is disgusted by the extremism and violence targeting our community and threatening our society. We expect the authorities to treat this incident with the highest level of scrutiny and consider all likely motives. Enough is enough.”

‘A lot of it doesn’t even get reported’

Shootings, firebombings and vandalism struck Montreal’s Jewish community in the first weeks of the war between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza, local sources told JNS in 2023.

“Between Oct. 7 and Nov. 7, the police reported 79 hate crimes in Montreal against the Jews. In the entire year before, the number was under 40,” Yair Szlak, president and chief executive officer of Federation CJA, the largest Jewish group in the city, said in a conversation with JNS.

Israel’s consul general in Montreal, Paul Hirschson, confirmed the sharp rise in antisemitic events, telling JNS that it is “more than the 70-plus incidents listed by the police. A lot of it doesn’t even get reported.”

Montreal police told JNS that 25 other instances of antisemitism were recorded between Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, 2023, bringing the total number of reported attacks in the immediate aftermath of Oct. 7 to more than 100.

Canada is home to the fourth-largest Jewish community in the world with some 90,000 Jews in Montreal alone. The North American country also boasts a large Arab population originating from countries such as Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Lebanon.