More than 60 PFLP terrorists arrested in Judea and Samaria

( Nov. 5, 2024 / JNS )

More than 60 members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) were arrested during a recent counter-terror operation in Judea and Samaria, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Defense Forces announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Local district heads and ground-level operatives were detained, along with university students active in PFLP cells, according to the statement.

Among those detained were leaders of the PFLP-affiliated Union of Women’s Committees, including Abla Sa’adat, wife of the organization’s secretary general, Ahmed Sa’adat, who has been imprisoned since 2006, and Tahrir Badran Jaber, a PFLP activist from Ramallah.

The IDF noted that the Union of Women’s Committees was designated as a terrorist organization in 2021 due to its ties to the PFLP.

According to Tuesday’s statement, the PFLP promotes terrorist attacks against Israel and was working to rebuild its infrastructure in the area.

As part of the counter-terror operation, the homes of PFLP operatives were searched, activists were questioned and interrogated and offices and business used by the PFLP were closed.

Additionally, actions were also taken against PFLP in Lebanon, according to the ISA and IDF, including the killing of senior PFLP terrorist Najal Abd al-Aal and additional terrorists on Sept. 30.

“The PFLP is a murderous and extremist terrorist organization responsible for numerous significant attacks in recent years,” according to the statement. “The organization operates throughout Judea and Samaria as well as in other arenas, aiming to advance terror activities against Israel.”

2 armed terrorists killed in Israeli drone strike near Jenin

Two armed terrorists were killed on Tuesday morning in an Israeli drone strike near Jenin in northern Samaria, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The strike occurred in the village of Muthalath al-Shuhada, south of Jenin, during IDF activities in Qabatiya and the surrounding areas, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Israeli counter-terror raids in the area overnight extended into the morning hours. In Tubas, troops located and destroyed explosives.

In a separate incident, Border Police forces seized more than one million shekels ($266,657) in suspected terrorist funds from a Palestinian resident of Hebron, following a routine checkpoint inspection of his vehicle.