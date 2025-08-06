Netanyahu meets with congressional delegations in Jerusalem

( Aug. 6, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with a bipartisan delegation of visiting House Intelligence Committee members on Wednesday and with a delegation of congressional Republicans on Tuesday, his office stated.

David Barnea, director of Mossad, participated in the Wednesday meeting, as did Reps. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.), Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas).

On Tuesday, Netanyahu briefed the delegation of Republicans, which AIPAC organized, on the war in Gaza and “commented on the issue of the humanitarian assistance and the mendacious campaign being waged by Hamas against the State of Israel,” according to an Israeli readout.

Netanyahu also “referred to the efforts to release our hostages, and answered questions from the members of Congress on regional issues and expanding the Abraham Accords,” the Israeli premier’s office said.

“During the meeting, Rep. Abraham Hamadeh (R-Ariz.), who arrived together with his mother, who grew up in the Suwayda district, thanked the prime minister for Israel’s support for the Druze in southern Syria,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), the House majority whip, stated that the AIPAC delegation of House members had a “very productive meeting” with Netanyahu.

“Our resolve to stand alongside the Jewish community, bring the hostages home and end Hamas’s terror once and for all remains stronger than ever,” he stated.

This week @HouseGOP is in Israel with AIEF to see the Jewish state firsthand, meet with top officials across the political spectrum, and learn about how a strong U.S.-Israel relationship helps address pressing security threats.



Thank you @RepBobOnder!



???????????????? pic.twitter.com/lvMeZIGSy4 — AIPAC ????????????????????️ (@AIPAC) August 5, 2025