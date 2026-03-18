Netanyahu: IDF ‘watching from above’ as Persians celebrate new year

The Israel Defense Forces is “watching from above” to “enable the brave people of Iran” to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian new year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday evening.

Israeli Air Force aircraft “are hitting the terror operatives on the grounds, in the crossroads, in the city squares,” the premier said during a situational assessment with the heads of the security establishment.

“This is meant to enable the brave people of Iran to celebrate the Festival of Fire,” Netanyahu declared, adding: “So celebrate and Happy Nowruz.”

I'm here with Israel's Defense Minister, our Chief of Staff, the head of the Mossad, the Chief of Air Force, our senior commanders. In the past 24 hours, we knocked out two of the terrorist chieftains, the top terrorist chieftains of this tyranny.



Our aircraft are hitting the… pic.twitter.com/lFJKEMvgxR — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 17, 2026

Earlier Tuesday, the prime minister wished Persians “a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of Lights,” which falls out on the March equinox, the first day of Spring.

“This year, this holiday has special meaning. Celebrate it with your friends, your family, your loved ones. I take this opportunity to wish you a happy Nowruz: a year of freedom. A new beginning of hope to all of you, my dear friends,” he said.

Netanyahu’s message came amid confirmation that the IAF, in overnight attacks on Tehran, had successfully eliminated Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, who served as the No. 2 to slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and was a former IRGC chief of staff.