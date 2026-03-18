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Netanyahu: IDF ‘watching from above’ as Persians celebrate new year

Israeli Air Force strikes on the Iranian regime are “meant to enable the brave people of Iran to celebrate the Festival of Fire,” Netanyahu said.

Mar. 18, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld

Netanyahu: IDF ‘watching from above’ as Persians celebrate new year

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/POOL.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/POOL.

The Israel Defense Forces is “watching from above” to “enable the brave people of Iran” to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian new year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday evening.

Israeli Air Force aircraft “are hitting the terror operatives on the grounds, in the crossroads, in the city squares,” the premier said during a situational assessment with the heads of the security establishment.

“This is meant to enable the brave people of Iran to celebrate the Festival of Fire,” Netanyahu declared, adding: “So celebrate and Happy Nowruz.”

Earlier Tuesday, the prime minister wished Persians “a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of Lights,” which falls out on the March equinox, the first day of Spring.

“This year, this holiday has special meaning. Celebrate it with your friends, your family, your loved ones. I take this opportunity to wish you a happy Nowruz: a year of freedom. A new beginning of hope to all of you, my dear friends,” he said.

Netanyahu’s message came amid confirmation that the IAF, in overnight attacks on Tehran, had successfully eliminated Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, who served as the No. 2 to slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and was a former IRGC chief of staff.

Iran IDF Benjamin Netanyahu Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
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