‘Deliver it back to Tehran,’ Israeli envoy tells Iranian delegate of Starlink terminal

After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his speech to the 81st U.N. General Assembly on Thursday afternoon, Danny Danon, the Jewish state’s envoy to the United Nations, tried to hand a Starlink terminal that Netanyahu held up during his remarks to an Iranian diplomat.

“The Iranian regime is especially afraid when their people have this,” Netanyahu said during his talk. “This is a communications device, Starlink, that allows people to access truth, to exercise choice and to exercise freedom of thought and freedom of speech.”

“That’s why the Iranian regime spends billions of dollars censoring the internet,” he said.

Netanyahu added that he would leave the device with the global body, “so you can give it to the Iranian delegation so when they inevitably defect, they too will be able to freely tell their story on social media.”

Danon opted to hand-deliver the device himself.

“I thought it was appropriate to give you the Starlink,” Danon said, trying to hand it to the Iranian diplomat, who avoided Danon’s gaze.

“If you heard the prime minister, it would be very useful for you to allow the Iranian people to get their freedom after what you did to them,” the Israeli ambassador said.

“Do you want to take it and deliver it back to Tehran?” he asked. “We love the Iranian people, and we pray for the regime change there.”

“It will come, that day,” the envoy added.