More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

One year on, what did Australian recognition of ‘Palestine’ achieve?

The Albanese government said recognition rested on commitments from the Palestinian Authority. Australians are entitled to ask whether they have been fulfilled.

Shane Shmuel
Anthony Albanese
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Credit: Australian Government.
Shane Shmuel
Shane Shmuel Shane Shmuel
Shane Shmuel is a Melbourne-based finance director and CPA who, since Oct. 7, has become an active advocate for Israel and the Jewish community. He serves as community liaison for the Australian Jewish Association. Shmuel writes on Israel, antisemitism, Jewish affairs and Holocaust remembrance and is currently developing a podcast series titled “Israel, Our Story.”
(Sept. 24, 2026 / JNS)

The Australian government formally recognized a “State of Palestine” on Sept. 21, 2025. One year later, we must ask: What did recognition achieve?

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said recognition was predicated on commitments from the Palestinian Authority: recognition of Israel’s right to exist in peace and security; democratic elections; demilitarization; and reforms to governance, finance and education. The government was equally categorical that Hamas “must have no role in Palestine.”

A year later, progress on those commitments deserves scrutiny.

The Palestinian Authority has not held a presidential election since 2005. Palestinian political institutions remain deeply unstable, and questions persist about governance, education, financial accountability and the implementation of promised reforms.

The controversial Palestinian “pay for slay” program is an important example. This program pays salaries to Palestinian terrorist prisoners and their families. Many rightly view it as incentivizing terrorist violence. P.A. President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree in February 2025 replacing the previous system with a needs-based welfare model. Critics, including Israel, have disputed whether these reforms genuinely ended such payments.

Another contrast is striking: The United States has denied Abbas a visa to attend the U.N. General Assembly for a second consecutive year and extended restrictions on Palestinian officials, a decision the Palestinian Authority condemns.

In other words, Australia relied on commitments from Abbas and the Palestinian Authority to justify recognizing Palestine, even as Australia’s principal strategic ally barred him from entering the United States.

Since Oct. 7, Australia has committed more than $100 million in humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Australians are entitled to know where that money has gone, what safeguards prevent its diversion and what auditing has established about its ultimate recipients. Recognition should not mean accepting promises without demanding evidence they have been fulfilled.

Then there was a warning sign the government could hardly have missed: Hamas, which Australia lists as a terrorist organization, welcomed Australia’s decision.

That does not mean that the Australian government supports Hamas. Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have repeatedly said that Hamas must be disarmed and excluded from Palestinian governance. But when Hamas welcomes an Australian foreign-policy decision, Australians are entitled to ask why.

The domestic context has since become immeasurably darker. Since Oct. 7, Australia has witnessed demonstrations involving extremist symbols and rhetoric, alongside an alarming rise in antisemitism. Then, on Dec. 14, 2025—the first night of Chanukah—15 people were murdered on Bondi Beach by armed father-and-son terrorists.

Since Bondi, Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) director-general Mike Burgess has warned of an ominous security environment, with Australian agencies reportedly preventing four major terror plots and 16 other serious threats.

No one is suggesting that recognizing Palestine caused the Bondi massacre. Governments are, however, accountable for national security and their response when overseas conflicts spill over into hatred at home.

Recognition should not mean accepting promises without demanding evidence they have been fulfilled.

Consistency also matters.

Wong has repeatedly condemned the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Australia has denied or cancelled visas for Israeli political figures and various speakers, prompting questions about whether comparable standards are consistently applied to extremist speakers from other ideological backgrounds.

The Australian government has granted almost 3,000 visas to Palestinians since Oct. 7. The Home Affairs Department maintains that applicants undergo security and character checks. Given the difficulty of verifying identities and backgrounds in a war zone controlled for years by Hamas, Australians are entitled to scrutinize these processes and ask how security risks are identified.

Similar questions surround Australian women and children returning after voluntarily living under the Islamic State. The government says citizenship significantly constrains its ability to prevent them from doing so, but questions remain about risk assessments and continuing security monitoring.

Meanwhile, the government’s hostility toward Netanyahu is no surprise and has a long history. In 2000, for example, Albanese led protests critical of Israel while the country was led by the center-left government of Ehud Barak. So, using Netanyahu as an excuse for hostile policies toward Israel is clearly nonsense.

Wong maintains that Australia condemns Hamas, supports Israel’s right to exist and regards a two-state solution as the only sustainable path to peace. It is worth asking whether her actions are consistent with this or simply reflect a foreign policy hostile toward Israel and Zionism. The answer appears to be the latter.

Furthermore, recognition does not overcome a fundamental obstacle: Hamas rejects Israel’s right to exist, while other Palestinian factions remain hostile to permanent coexistence. Advocates of the two-state solution argue that Palestinian statehood and institutional reform provide a pathway out of the conflict. Critics contend the political and security conditions necessary for two peaceful states do not currently exist.

Australia’s recognition of Palestine was presented as a practical contribution toward peace. Its first anniversary therefore deserves more than ceremonial language. It deserves an accounting.

What promised P.A. reforms have been enacted? What independent verification exists regarding financial reform and prisoner payments? What progress has been made toward demilitarization? How will Hamas be permanently excluded from government? What measurable contribution has Australian recognition made toward peace and security? When will genuinely democratic elections take place?

These are valid questions for all countries that recognized a non-existent “Palestine” a year ago.

This year, there is a poignant coincidence: The first anniversary of recognition fell on Yom Kippur, a day dedicated to reflection, repentance and accountability. The holiday’s principle of honest self-examination is one that every government should embrace when considering what kind of country it wishes to leave future generations.

A year after recognition, Albanese, Wong and their government should reexamine the assumptions that underpinned their actions, considering the subsequent reality and the decisions that helped propel antisemitism to levels unprecedented under any other government.

If the Palestinian Authority has delivered the reforms Australia expected, the government should identify them and provide the evidence that they took place. If it has not, Australians deserve to know what consequences will follow, as well as why Australia committed a further $25 million in aid to the Palestinians in July if these conditions have not been met.

Above all, the lives of Jewish Australians must never become a game of roulette.

Australia Terrorism Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
School classroom education campus
U.S. News
Private Pittsburgh college retaliated against Jewish prof for reporting Jew-hatred, civil rights complaint alleges
Deena Margolies, of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “Jewish faculty, staff and students should be able to report antisemitic discrimination without fear that speaking up will jeopardize their academic or professional futures.”
September 24, 2026 07:55 AM
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares his address to the U.N. General Assembly alongside advisers and military staff in Jerusalem, Sept. 23, 2026, ahead of his departure for New York. Credit: Prime Minister's Media Adviser.
Israel News
‘There will be surprises': Netanyahu departs for US ahead of UN General Assembly speech
The Israeli prime minister plans to meet with the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Panama and Ethiopia, as well as the prime ministers of Greece, Slovenia and Papua New Guinea.
September 24, 2026 03:27 AM
JNS Staff
Guterres UNGA
World News
UN head opens General Assembly accusing Israel of ‘bulldozing’ road to peace, ‘specter of ethnic cleansing’
António Guterres said there’s an “onslaught” on Gazans “with a scale of killing and destruction unlike anything I have witnessed in all my years as secretary-general.”
Sept. 22, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
King Abdullah of Jordan
Israel News
Israel slams Jordan for denying Palestinians rights after king’s scathing UN speech
King Abdullah II’s father, King Hussein, cracked down on the PLO in 1970 and revoked the citizenship of Palestinians in Judea and Samaria in 1988.
Sept. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
07:53
Israeli Elections Committee rejects bids to disqualify Religious Zionist Party, The Democrats
07:32
IDF, police probe Arab attack on Israelis in Samaria
07:02
Katz slams Turkish leader over ‘antisemitic and incendiary’ UN address
06:28
Iranian military adviser warns war could expand to Indian Ocean
06:07
Israel’s elections panel rejects bid to disqualify Otzma Yehudit
05:47
Gaza Envelope population up 10% since Oct. 7
05:02
IDF probe: Fall of Paga outpost opened way for Hamas attack on Be’eri
04:44
INS Drakon, Israel’s newest submarine, to arrive in Haifa
04:21
IDF razes home of terrorist who murdered 18-year-old Israeli
03:59
New grandchild born to Leiter as son Neria remains in danger
03:31
Israeli forces discover 80-feet-deep terror tunnel in western Samaria
03:10
Netanyahu to meet 9 world leaders in New York
02:50
IDF kills Hamas commander who held seven hostages
02:29
IDF, Shin Bet vow to keep hitting Hamas finances
02:08
IDF reservists seize RPGs, mortar shells in Syria
01:44
Shaare Zedek: Neria Leiter in ‘very serious condition’
01:28
Judea and Samaria: New division to oversee southern brigades
01:13
Netanyahu departs for UN General Assembly
01:08
Israeli embassy in the Netherlands slams disproportionality of Dutch sanctions
00:07
Israel begins preparations to develop Obeid Springs as public water park
23:06
Israeli DM signs emergency regulations for Israelis with disabilities
14:25
Art Institute of Chicago returns painting seized by the Nazis
13:59
Nazi swastika found on Chicago-area playground in heavily Jewish area
13:37
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years for sex crimes
13:06
US says it has given Lebanon over $800 million in military aid since 2020
12:42
Son of Israeli ambassador in Washington reportedly named as hospitalized soldier wounded in terror attack
12:36
Kaploun thanks UK for foiling terror plot against Jews on Yom Kippur
12:21
Shareholders sue ‘NY Times’ for anti-Israel bias, former staffer alleges inaction on Jew-hatred
12:00
El-Sayed reportedly called on Muslim Brotherhood to ‘purge” media, police in 2012
10:23
Israeli forces ‘neutralize’ terrorist, who attacked Samaria checkpoint, ‘severely wounded’ IDF soldier
09:03
Knesset Finance Committee approves nearly $5 billion for defense
08:59
Israeli forces seize M-16, combat equipment in raid near Jerusalem
08:48
Cargo vessel struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
08:23
IDF probes car ramming in South Hebron Hills
08:06
‘Terror will not deter us’: 12 families move into new Samaria community
07:42
Two Palestinians indicted over alleged plot to assassinate Ben-Gvir with explosive drone
07:35
Elections panel disqualifies Cassif, Abu Shehadeh from running for Knesset
07:12
Chikli to Carney: Fund Canadian police before Palestinian police training
06:55
Israel Police arrest Palestinian man over alleged online terror incitement
06:33
Ben-Gvir to demand Defense Ministry, Justice Ministry for Gotliv
06:13
Milei: Support for Jewish people is commitment ‘until last day of my life’
05:54
Netanyahu sets five-year goal for Israel to become world’s third AI power
05:33
Undercover Border Police nab Fatah terrorist in Samaria
05:12
IDF strike eliminates Hamas finance chief in Khan Yunis
05:02
Former hostage: Hamas left me to die while IDF warned my captor’s mother
04:43
Only nine of 1,000 candidates complete training for Israel’s National Counterterrorism Unit
04:22
Judea and Samaria leader demands Macron apologize to terror victims’ families
04:01
Israeli FM: Austria’s president ‘should be ashamed’ over anti-Israel remarks
03:42
Israel tells Jordan’s king: ‘Tell us more about international law’
03:20
Israeli Bedouin, 19, indicted for terror incitement
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / JLMinute
Yom Kippur attacks, Trump’s Iran threats and Netanyahu’s UN trip
September 24, 2026 06:45 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Opinion
The Mossad, the CIA and the day Tehran starts to fall
Erfan Fard
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Bear of hate and Jews on the ‘Dark Side’
Yisrael Medad