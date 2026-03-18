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Nitsana Darshan-Leitner

Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
Opinion
How fixed concepts lead to stumbling blocks when it comes to Gaza
It seems that whatever Israel does to help the Palestinians is immediately distorted to serve the genocide narrative.
Jul. 25, 2025
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner
Stethoscope
Opinion
Hypocrisy and the Hippocratic Oath
Apr. 29, 2025
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner
Social-media icons. Credit: TY Lim.
Opinion
Blocking terror, one platform at a time
Mar. 13, 2023
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner
Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah, May 7, 2020. Credit: Flash90.
Opinion
Who cares when the Palestinian Authority violates human rights?
For the international community, the ICC, the press and human rights organizations, the disenfranchised, defenseless people in Palestinian society are a sacrifice on the altar of slandering Israel.
Jun. 29, 2022
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner
U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan meets with PLO chairman Yasser Arafat during the U.N. Racism World Conference in Durban in 2001. Credit: U.N. Photo.
Opinion
Durban IV: Time for some tough diplomacy
How we can complain about steps taken by other countries if Israeli authorities turn their backs on the fight against anti-Semitism?
Sep. 19, 2021
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner
Illustrative photo of 200-shekel bills. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Opinion
Old tricks, new humiliation
Israel’s decision to form a dedicated agency to enable the transfer of funds to the Palestinian Authority so it can, in turn, pay terrorists, is nothing short of morally bankrupt.
Sep. 1, 2021
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner
International Criminal Court
Opinion
The gross hypocrisy of the ICC
The Hague’s chief prosecutor loses sleep over the issue of the Judea and Samaria settlement enterprise, but has no problem ignoring the gruesome atrocities committed elsewhere in the world.
Mar. 4, 2021
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner
Planes at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport in Lebanon. Photo by Francisco Anzola/Flickr.
Opinion
The terror hub that is Lebanon
Hezbollah uses the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport as its own, skirting border controls and security protocols to ferry people, weapons and other forbidden items into the country.
Dec. 30, 2020
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner