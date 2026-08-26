IDF chief in Gaza: ‘We will not return to Oct. 6’

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir vowed during a visit to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday that the military would not return to the security doctrines that preceded the Hamas massacre of Oct. 7, 2023, and would act to prevent threats from developing along Israel’s borders.

“The IDF is prepared and alert in all arenas. We will not allow our enemies to rebuild their strength along our borders, with an emphasis on Gaza and Lebanon,” said Zamir. “We will continue to act proactively and systematically to degrade them. We will not allow terrorist infrastructure to become entrenched. We will seize every opportunity to eliminate threats while they are still taking shape.”

Zamir toured the Gaza Strip together with Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor and Gaza Division commander Brig. Gen. Liron Batito, as well as brigade and battalion commanders.

During the visit, commanders briefed Zamir on the operational situation and the activities of troops in the area. He also expressed his appreciation to soldiers and commanders serving in Gaza.

“In about a month and a half, we will mark three years since Oct. 7. Three years during which the IDF has been engaged in a multi-arena, complex, and continuous war—in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, Lebanon, Syria, Iran and additional arenas,” he said. “Our troops have prevailed in every battle, significantly weakened all of our enemies, and struck their capabilities and infrastructure. We continue to prepare and remain alert on all fronts, understanding that the war is not over.”

The IDF chief said the military remained committed to demilitarizing the Gaza Strip and disarming Hamas.

“In Gaza, we are not giving up on the overarching objective—demilitarizing the Gaza Strip and disarming Hamas, using all necessary means,” he said. “We continue to act systematically to strike Hamas and its leaders wherever they are, including through ongoing activities to prevent it from rebuilding.”

Zamir also vowed that Israel would continue pursuing those responsible for the Oct. 7 massacre.

“The pursuit of the terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre continues—everyone who took part in the massacre will live on the run until they are eliminated,” he said. “This is a long-term mission to which the Southern Command and the entire IDF are committed.”

Zamir said the military had drawn lessons from the failures preceding the Hamas invasion.

“Our message is clear: we conducted inquiries and are implementing lessons learned—the IDF will not return to the doctrines that prevailed on Oct. 6,” he said.

“There will be no containment of threats. We will not allow the enemy to rebuild itself, we will not allow terrorist infrastructure to become entrenched, and we will act at every opportunity to eliminate threats while they are still taking shape.”

Zamir said the IDF was attentive to the concerns of Israelis living near the country’s borders and would continue deploying forces to protect them.

“We are listening to the voices of the residents, understand their concerns, and will know how to reach anyone who poses a threat to them,” he said.

The chief of staff also acknowledged the continuing burden on reservists and their families, noting that a reserve battalion of the 11th Brigade was mobilized for 90 days in its current deployment.

“I am aware of the exceptional burden on the reservists and their families,” Zamir said. “We are committed to continuing to act on your behalf.”