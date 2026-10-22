IDF hunts suspects after Jewish holy site torched in Samaria

Israeli soldiers were dispatched on Wednesday to the Samaria village of Awarta following a report and footage of a grave being set on fire, the Israel Defense Forces told JNS on Thursday.

Troops searched for suspects, who had fled before their arrival, the military said in response to a JNS inquiry. No injuries were reported.

Judea and Samaria District Police officers and forensic investigators were preparing to enter the scene under IDF protection to collect evidence and testimony as part of an investigation, the military said.

“The IDF strongly condemns such incidents. Security forces are working resolutely to locate the suspects and bring them to justice,” it added.

The Judea and Samaria Situation Room, established by the Yesha Council to monitor developments and provide information to international media, decision-makers and organizations, identified the site as the traditional tomb of Eleazar the High Priest.

According to its statement, Arabs from Awarta set fire to the tomb overnight on Oct. 20–21. Footage circulated on Arab social media accompanied by songs glorifying the act and threatening messages, JSR said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack in a Thursday post on X linking to the JSR article, saying Palestinian attackers had damaged the Jewish holy site.

“Another example of the ongoing wave of Palestinian violence targeting Jews and Jewish heritage in Judea and Samaria,” the ministry wrote.

The reality of Palestinian violence in Judea and Samaria.



Yesterday, Palestinian attackers set fire to the Tomb of Eleazar the Priest (son of Aaron, brother of Moses, and High Priest of Israel during the biblical period) in Awarta, Samaria, damaging a Jewish holy site.



Another… pic.twitter.com/nljEPE7AX7 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 22, 2026

Awarta, southeast of Nablus (Shechem), is traditionally identified in Judaism as the burial place of Eleazar, Aaron’s son and successor as high priest, according to the statement.

JSR said the incident followed the desecration of the village’s traditional Tomb of the 70 Elders, discovered on May 11. A Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine flag was raised over that compound, and graffiti glorifying the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre was sprayed on its walls, according to the statement.