‘The eyes of Judea and Samaria': Yesha Council launches Situation Room

The Yesha Council on Tuesday officially launched the Judea and Samaria Situation Room (JSR), a centralized source for real-time updates on developments on the ground.

Yesha is an umbrella organization representing the municipal councils of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Operating in Hebrew and English, the new information hub aims to provide the public, media outlets and key stakeholders in Israel and around the world with reliable, up-to-date information. It will also serve as a professional resource for addressing misinformation and campaigns targeting the communities of Judea and Samaria and the Jewish state.

“Today, we are launching a groundbreaking initiative of national importance for Israel’s image and standing in the world,” said Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council. “We have brought together the best technology, expertise, and professionals to build something that has been missing for years: the eyes of Judea and Samaria. A single, reliable source of information, directly connected to the ground, that presents the true picture of what is happening here.

“Faced with an industry of lies and fake news that seeks to turn false accusations into accepted facts, we are responding with facts, evidence, and truth. We will no longer leave the narrative in the hands of those seeking to vilify the communities of Judea and Samaria and the State of Israel. JSR will serve as the go-to source for anyone in Israel or around the world who wants to know what is really happening in Judea and Samaria.”

Powered by advanced technology, JSR is directly connected to regional security operations centers, farmers and other relevant sources on the ground. Using advanced information-gathering and monitoring systems, the situation room provides a real-time overview of developments across Judea and Samaria, including events and emerging trends in Arab communities and areas under the Palestinian Authority.

JSR will disseminate reports, footage, and real-time updates in Hebrew and English via WhatsApp, Telegram, and X. It will also provide media outlets with analytical briefings and in-depth research reports.

“We are proud to launch an advanced, technology-driven situation room with capabilities never before brought together in Israel. We have succeeded in connecting all relevant sources on the ground under one roof and building a professional operation that delivers reliable, up-to-date information,” said Hagai Tam, Acting CEO of the Yesha Council.

“This is a major step forward that will transform the way information from Judea and Samaria reaches the public, both in Israel and around the world,” he added.

Last week, the Binyamin Regional Council launched a new initiative known as the “Shepherd Camera Project” to equip farmers and shepherds throughout the region with body cameras similar to those used by police officers and security personnel, in an effort to ensure that confrontations with anti-Israel activists are accurately documented.

According to the council, it has repeatedly encountered short video clips in recent years that begin midway through an incident and are circulated in Israel and abroad as examples of “settler violence”—alleged acts of violence by Israelis against Arabs in Judea and Samaria—without showing the events leading up to the event.

The initiative will enable Israelis to record incidents continuously from the outset, documenting events as they unfold and sharing footage with media outlets and on social media in real time.