IDF intercepts weapon-smuggling drone at western border
Four M-16-type rifles were seized.
( May 6, 2026 / JNS )
Israeli troops thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into the country “from the west” via a drone, the military said on Wednesday.
Surveillance units identified the drone on Tuesday night as it entered Israeli airspace. Soldiers intercepted the aircraft and recovered four “M-16-type” rifles it was carrying.
The weapons were transferred to security forces for further investigation, the military said.
On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Security Agency and Israel Police announced that they had uncovered a major arms-smuggling network operating across the country’s border with Jordan that funneled weapons to Palestinian terrorists.