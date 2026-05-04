Israeli security forces uncover arms-smuggling network on Jordan border

Israeli security forces uncovered a major arms-smuggling network operating along the eastern border with Jordan that sold weapons to Palestinian terrorists, according to a joint statement from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Police on Monday.

According to the statement, IDF soldiers several months ago identified an unmanned aerial vehicle crossing into Israel in the sectors of Divisions 96 and 80, which operate along the eastern border in the Jordan Valley and southern Arava regions. The drone was intercepted and found to be carrying several handguns.

In the months that followed, security forces arrested four Israeli citizens from the Negev region and one Palestinian from Judea and Samaria on suspicion of involvement in the smuggling network. Two suspects were apprehended during an attempted smuggling operation, in possession of 10 handguns and magazines.

An investigation found that the network smuggled approximately 44 pistols into Israel, while about 120 kilograms (265 pounds) of hashish were trafficked into Jordan.

Some of the weapons—including M-16 rifles and ammunition—were sold to a Palestinian in Judea and Samaria, “and from there were distributed by him in the area,” according to the statement.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, prosecutors filed “serious indictments” against the suspects in the Beersheva District Court, it added.

The security agencies said the case “constitutes a significant thwarting of an infrastructure whose activity harmed state security,” adding that the investigation findings point to “the close and dangerous connection between weapons smuggling along the borders and terrorist activity that may harm the citizens of the State of Israel.”

“The ISA, IDF and Israel Police view with severity any involvement or assistance by Israeli citizens in terrorist activity and in weapons smuggling, and will continue to act decisively to thwart such activity and to bring those involved to justice,” the statement concluded.