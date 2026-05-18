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News   Israel News

IDF kills Hamas terrorist planning Gaza sniper attacks

The gunman posed an immediate threat and was targeted in a precision strike, the military said.

May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces' Gaza Division during a military exercise, March 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces’ Gaza Division during a military exercise, March 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
( May 18, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli troops killed a Hamas terrorist in the southern Gaza Strip who was planning imminent sniper attacks against IDF soldiers, the military said on Monday.

According to the military, the terrorist posed an immediate threat and was targeted in a precision strike on Sunday.

The IDF said it took measures to minimize civilian harm, including the use of aerial surveillance and precision-guided munitions.

Israeli troops operating under the Southern Command remain deployed in line with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to act against immediate threats, the statement added.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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