Pakistan shares revised Iran proposal with US

Pakistan has shared a revised Iranian proposal with the United States aimed at ending the ongoing Middle East conflict, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a Pakistani source, as diplomatic efforts appeared to remain deadlocked.

“We don’t have much time,” the source said, adding that both sides “keep changing their goalposts” when asked whether gaps in negotiations could be bridged quickly.

Details of the proposal were not immediately disclosed.

Time is running out for a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump warned the Iranian regime on Sunday.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.