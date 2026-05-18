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Pakistan shares revised Iran proposal with US

A Pakistani source said Islamabad had passed a revised proposal to Washington as talks remain stalled and Trump threatens renewed military action.

May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
An Iranian military personnel (C) educates women about how to use a gun at a booth in Hafte Tir Square, in Tehran on May 17, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
A military instructor (center) teaches women how to use guns at a booth in Hafte Tir Square in Tehran on May 17, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
( May 18, 2026 / JNS )

Pakistan has shared a revised Iranian proposal with the United States aimed at ending the ongoing Middle East conflict, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a Pakistani source, as diplomatic efforts appeared to remain deadlocked.

“We don’t have much time,” the source said, adding that both sides “keep changing their goalposts” when asked whether gaps in negotiations could be bridged quickly.

Details of the proposal were not immediately disclosed.

Time is running out for a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump warned the Iranian regime on Sunday.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

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