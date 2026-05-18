Israel to expand mobile phone ban to middle schools nationwide

Israel’s Ministry of Education announced on Sunday that it will extend its ban on mobile phone use to middle schools across the country in the academic year that begins on Sept. 1. The policy expands a restriction in place in elementary schools since February.

The measure is intended to remove mobile phones from daily school routines and reduce digital distractions among pupils.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said the decision followed extensive review and consultations with education professionals, parents and students.

“We see too many cases of children being together in class, but each one alone in front of his own screen,” Kisch said. “In recent months, extensive staff work has been done on the subject. It is not just a technological issue but an educational and ethical question. We examined studies from Israel and around the world and held a dialogue with educators, principals, parents and students.

“Our responsibility is not only to understand reality, but also to act in time. School should be a place that restores human interaction, reduces distractions and increases attention to learning,” he added.

Under the new rules, students will not be allowed to use mobile phones anywhere on school grounds. Devices must either be switched off and stored in students’ bags or collected and secured by schools for the duration of the school day. Phone use will be permitted only in limited, supervised educational activities approved by teaching staff.

The ministry did not specify possible disciplinary measures for violations or the extent of discretion to be granted to school principals.

Implementation is scheduled to begin in September and will be phased in gradually. The ministry said it will issue detailed guidelines to schools, teachers and parents to ensure consistent enforcement.

Officials said the policy aims to strengthen social ties, reduce distractions and improve student focus in classrooms. The rollout will be monitored for its impact on student behavior, academic performance and overall school climate. Depending on the results, officials said the ministry may later consider extending similar restrictions to high schools.

Ministry officials said the decision was based on data showing increased smartphone use among adolescents, including concerns over social media dependency, sleep disruption, reduced face-to-face interaction and declining attention spans. They also cited international research indicating improved school climate, academic performance and student engagement following similar restrictions.

The ministry added that the policy will be accompanied by educational programs on digital literacy, responsible technology use and social-emotional skills. Schools will be instructed to expand break-time activities designed to encourage interpersonal interaction and reduce screen use.