More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Israel Undiplomatic

How the New York Times fueled a new blood libel against Israel

May 17, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
( May 17, 2026 / JNS )

“Israel Undiplomatic” brings sharp insight and spirited debate to the stories shaping Israel and the Middle East. Hosted by JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and former ambassador Mark Regev, both former advisers to the Prime Minister’s Office, the show goes beyond talking points to tackle Israel’s toughest political, diplomatic and security dilemmas head-on. From Gaza ceasefire negotiations to U.S.-Israel relations and from Iran’s nuclear ambitions to the war on terror, Blum and Regev dissect the week’s headlines with authority, candor and a touch of humor.

What sets “Israel Undiplomatic” apart is the dynamic between its hosts: Two seasoned insiders often agree on the goals but clash on the details. Their conversations reveal how even shared worldviews can lead to different conclusions about policy, diplomacy and the future of Israel. Whether analyzing the latest Middle East peace proposals, exposing Western double standards or weighing the political fallout of Israel’s military actions, “Israel Undiplomatic” delivers smart, unscripted dialogue that cuts through spin and gets to the truth. Because in politics, as in life, the devil is always in the details.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Anti-Israel Bias
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.
Mark Regev
Mark Regev Mark Regev
Mark Regev is an Australian-Israeli diplomat, government advisor, and former ambassador. He served as Israel’s Ambassador to the UK (2016–2020) and as Senior Advisor for Foreign Affairs and International Communications to Prime Minister Netanyahu (2020–2021). Currently, he is the Chairman of the Abba Eban Institute for Diplomacy and Foreign Relations at Reichman University. Regev co-hosts Undiplomatic on JNS TV’s YouTube channel alongside Ruthie Blum.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.
World News
Israeli FM expresses solidarity with Italy after car ramming
A 31-year-old man of Moroccan descent ran over 7 people and stabbed another in a suspected terror attack near Milan.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
ChatGPT and other apps on a cellphone, June 6, 2023. Photo by Olivier Morin/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel launches AI strategy centered on talent, computing power and fast-track incubators
“This is a strategic move designed to ensure Israel’s technological superiority, accelerate development in the field of AI, and maintain Israel’s position in the first line of world powers,” according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
Israel News
‘Eyes wide open regarding Iran': Netanyahu, Trump to speak
“There are certainly many possibilities; we are prepared for any scenario,” the premier said.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Sa'ar Fernando Aramayo Bolivia
Israel News
Israel voices support for Bolivia amid civil unrest
The weekend statement from the Foreign Ministry comes six months after Jerusalem and the South American nation restored full diplomatic relations.
May 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Somaliland Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Hagi, back when he was his country's representative in Taiwan, Oct. 11, 2020. Credit: Presidential Office of the Republic of China via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli president to receive credentials of first Somaliland ambassador
Herzog will also greet new envoys from Australia, South Korea, Vietnam and the Vatican.
May 17, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Honduras President-elect Nasry Asfura meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 18, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
World News
Honduras designates Hamas, IRGC as terror groups
The Central American nation is the 46th country to label Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group in the past year.
May 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Netanyahu Kirya meeting
JNS TV / Basic Law
Israel’s Mossad leadership crisis and internal legal battles
May. 17, 2026
Aylana Meisel
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
Abe Foxman and the luxury of pessimism
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Column
Hey, Bret, why not close ‘The New York Times’?
Mitchell Bard