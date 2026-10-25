IDF launches large-scale exercise in north, center

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday morning launched a large-scale military exercise in the country’s north and central region, including Judea and Samaria.

The drill involves the 877th Judea and Samaria Division, the 98th Paratroopers Division, the 96th “Gilead” Division, the 210th “Bashan” Division and the Israeli Air Force, the military said in a post on X.

Heavy movement of security forces, aircraft and vehicles is expected on Sunday and Monday in the Central Command and Northern Command areas.

“There is no concern of a security incident,” the IDF said.

The exercise is part of the IDF Operations Directorate’s 2026 training schedule and seeks to “maintain the forces’ alertness and readiness, strengthen the ability to defend communities and make full use of aerial capabilities for defense in the area,” the military added.