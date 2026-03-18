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Rabbi Yaakov Raskin

Rabbi Yaakov Raskin

Rabbi Yaakov Raskin has served as the Chabad emissary to Jamaica since 2014.

Jamaica, Rabbi Pardo Tombstone
Opinion
A 400-year-old lesson from Jamaica’s first rabbi: Stay true to your path
Standing at that site was chilling. And the synchronicity of events that led to that moment is something words can’t really describe.
Feb. 6, 2026
Rabbi Yaakov Raskin
Jamaica Recovery Chabad
Opinion
In Jamaica, we are not trapped by our circumstances
Nov. 21, 2025
Rabbi Yaakov Raskin