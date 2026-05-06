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News   Israel News

IDF slays Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza

The IDF eliminated terrorists in two separate incidents on Tuesday.

May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Troops of the IDf's Northern Gaza Brigade, Jan. 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Troops of the IDf’s Northern Gaza Brigade, Jan. 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 6, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces killed several Hamas terrorists who posed a threat to troops in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Soldiers identified an armed Hamas cell operating in the area and killed the terrorists to neutralize the threat, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

In a separate incident, Israeli troops operating near the ceasefire-established Yellow Line identified terrorists engaged in suspicious activity, according to the military. The suspects were said to have advanced toward the forces, posing a threat, the IDF said.

An Israeli Air Force aircraft struck the suspects, killing one operative in the initial attack and another as he attempted to flee the scene.

The IDF said it took steps ahead of the strikes to reduce harm to civilians, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

Israeli forces remain deployed in Gaza in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement and will continue to eliminate immediate threats, the statement added.

The ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, bringing an end to the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and civilians from Gaza crossed into the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, wounding thousands and abducting 251 hostages.

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