IDF’s Hasmonean Brigade graduates inaugural class of 15 Haredi officers

Fifteen Haredi soldiers became the first officers to graduate from the Israel Defense Forces’ Hasmonean Brigade at a ceremony held Tuesday at the Western Wall Yeshivah in Jerusalem, the military announced on Wednesday.

The IDF said their training maintained standard officer qualification requirements while accommodating the soldiers’ religious way of life. The cadets also participated in operational activities in Lebanon and Judea and Samaria during their training, according to the military.

“You chose to lead. You did so with faith, courage, determination and professionalism, without compromising the IDF’s officer-training standards or the standards expected of a Haredi officer,” said the brigade’s commander, identified as Col. S. The graduates are expected to assume command roles within the brigade.