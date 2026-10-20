In phone call, Trump predicts ‘tremendous victory’ for Netanyahu’s Likud

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday released video of a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, a day after Trump endorsed him ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 Knesset election.

“Together, we will remove the Iranian threat forever!” Netanyahu wrote in Hebrew on X, urging followers to vote for his Likud Party.

Trump told Netanyahu on the call that he believed Israel’s longest-serving premier would have a “tremendous victory” next week.

“You’re the man I want by my side, Bibi,” he added.

“You’re a warrior,” Trump said. “You’ve been treated unfairly by your country and probably some others also ... But you’re a great warrior, and we will prove that.”

Netanyahu thanked Trump for an “incredible endorsement” and called him “the greatest friend Israel has ever had or will have in the White House.”

“Donald, we have a job to finish,” Netanyahu said. “We’ll finish it together.”

בשיחה עם ידידי הנשיא טראמפ לאחר שהודיע על תמיכתו בי בבחירות. יחד אנחנו הולכים להסיר את האיום האיראני לתמיד! צאו להצביע מחל! pic.twitter.com/GuPEAPn0Tc — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 19, 2026

Trump on Sunday gave Netanyahu his “complete and total endorsement,” praising his leadership against Iran in a Truth Social post.

“This is the kind of partner that the United States of America is demanding of Israel,” Trump wrote, calling Netanyahu “strong, brave, and brilliant.”

He moreover dubbed his Israeli counterpart a “Great Warrior Prime Minister,” hailing his partnership in fighting Iran in the joint Israeli-American 40-day military campaign started on Feb. 28.

Unless the Iranian regime changes its ways, Trump continued, “we will soon finish the job.”

“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” he added.

To the Great People of Israel:



Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, “Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big… pic.twitter.com/4FhQneM6cU — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 18, 2026

In an English-language post and accompanying video statement on X, Netanyahu thanked Trump for his “extraordinary endorsement.”

“Together we will never let Iran’s regime get nuclear weapons,” said Netanyahu.

Addressing Trump as “my friend Donald,” Netanyahu also thanked the U.S. president for his “clarity, courage and unwavering support.”