More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel commemorates 129th anniversary of First Zionist Congress

“We are here to lay the foundation stone of the house which is to shelter the Jewish nation,” Theodor Herzl said.

JNS Staff
Theodor Herzl in Basel, Switzerland
Theodor Herzl, considered the father of modern-day Zionism, leans over the balcony of the Hotel Les Trois Rois (Three King’s Hotel/Hotel drei Könige) in Basel, Switzerland, possibly during the sixth Zionist conference there. Credit: The Bettman Archive.
(Aug. 30, 2026 / JNS)

On Aug. 29, 1897, the first Zionist Congress assembled in Basle, Switzerland. It brought together delegates from 17 countries with the purpose of re-establishing a Jewish commonwealth.

Theodor Herzl, who conceived of the congress, and the idea of using modern political methods to achieve the ancient Jewish dream of returning to the Land of Israel, set forth its purpose with his opening words: “We are here to lay the foundation stone of the house which is to shelter the Jewish nation.”

A program was laid out, including the settlement of the territory comprising ancient Israel, then ruled by the Ottomans, and the strengthening of Jewish national consciousness.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry celebrated the milestone on X:

“129 years ago today, Theodor Herzl convened the First Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland, bringing together 200 delegates around a shared vision: self-determination for the people of Israel in their indigenous homeland,” the ministry said.

“The return to the Land of Israel had already been unfolding for decades, as tens of thousands of Jews from across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe made their way home.

“Herzl’s vision gave this grassroots movement a unified political framework, turning a centuries-old dream into a structured state-building enterprise.”

StandWithUs, a U.S.-based pro-Israel group, commemorated the congress on Facebook: “This pivotal event solidified the Jewish people’s longing for and endeavors to reclaim their homeland after millennia of forced diaspora.”

The American Zionist Movement, composed of 51 national Jewish Zionist organizations, posted: “On this day in 1897: Theodor Herzl attended Shabbat services at the Great Synagogue of Basel before the opening of the First Zionist Congress. The Congress began the next day, creating the foundation of what became the State of Israel.”

Herzl made the following entry in his diary on Sept. 1, 1897, a day after the congress closed: “If I were to sum up the Basle Congress in a single phrase—which I would not dare to make public—I would say: In Basle I created the Jewish State.”

In a prescient passage he said: “If I said this out loud today I would be greeted by universal laughter. In five years, perhaps, and certainly in fifty years, everyone will perceive it.”

The State of Israel was declared on May 14, 1948, 50 years, 8 months, and 13 days after Herzl’s prediction.

Diaspora Jewry
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
US Navy jet
U.S. News
US, Iranian regime trade strikes after weeks-long lull
“It’s not a decisive shift to a new phase of the war,” Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told JNS. “Rather it is a reminder that the U.S. has the will to police the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian retaliation was likely factored into U.S. planning.”
August 30, 2026 07:01 PM
JNS Staff
Ahead of the British election, Labour Party leader Ed Miliband (pictured), who is Jewish, has drawn criticism from his own religious community for his party's support of a Palestinian state. Credit: Ed Miliband/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Domestic politics drive Britain’s proposed ban on settlement goods, UK chief rabbi says
“I explained why I believe the UK Government’s intended sanctions will be counter-productive,” Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said.
August 31, 2026 01:17 AM
JNS Staff
Low-angle exterior view of the Canadian Broadcasting Centre with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Societe Radio-Canada branding visible on the facade in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on May 5, 2026. Photo by Martin Bertrand / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
‘CBC’ ends mandate to cite sources when calling 9/11 terrorism
The Canadian network updated editorial guidelines after a leaked memo on Al-Qaeda sparked backlash ahead of the attack’s 25th anniversary.
Aug. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Andy Burnham
Israel News
UK, Israel trade barbs over London’s possible Judea and Samaria sanctions
Dropping the UK from Kiryat Gat center would undermine 20-point plan for Gaza—British embassy
Aug. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
02:12
Palestinian terror suspect arrested in overnight Nablus raid
01:46
CENTCOM says 83 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
01:27
Iran fires missiles at US bases in Jordan after Hormuz strike
01:14
Jerusalem calls out Turkey’s hypocrisy for claiming Israel ‘expansionist’
14:19
UK Cabinet Office takes action over Netanyahu death-wish post
13:28
Qatari media chief calls on Allah to scatter Jews, ‘remove their entity from earth’
12:07
North American immigration to Israel surges as 1,100 arrive in August
10:55
UK tabloid apologizes to JK Rowling over Holocaust denial allegation
10:33
Doctors Without Borders denies reality as Hamas exploits hospitals, Israel says
09:59
‘Fake problem,’ ZOA says of Senate Dems decrying ‘settler violence’ in Judea, Samaria
09:16
Trump shares post calling on him to ‘create legal pathway for Jewish Canadians facing antisemitism’
08:44
Kfar Aza secretariat reopens inside kibbutz for first time since Oct. 7 evacuation
08:23
Israel marks 129 years since First Zionist Congress
08:04
Israeli forces seize 1.4m shekels in suspected terror funds
07:48
Kindergartens inaugurated in Ganim, Kadim, 21 years after disengagement
07:18
COGAT says Gaza ‘flooded’ with aid as food sits uncollected
06:54
IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist in central Gaza
06:51
IDF kills two Hamas Nukhba terrorists in Khan Yunis
06:33
Israel gasoline price to match record at 8.25 shekels per liter
06:13
Israel Police arrest 10 Palestinian infiltrators in Tel Aviv apartment
05:57
Two Israeli minors indicted for carrying out missions for Iranian agent
05:36
Khamenei calls US, Israel ‘sworn enemies’ of Muslim unity
05:15
Foreign anti-Israel activist held on suspicion of indecent act against minor in Judea
04:56
Swiss police disperse illegal ‘death to Zionism’ rally
04:31
Hundreds of Haredim expected to report for IDF enlistment
04:11
Woman convicted for antisemitic assault near London school
04:02
Israeli forces foil handgun smuggling on eastern border
03:48
Ex-US envoy Friedman rejects senators’ criticism, disputes Qusra ‘siege’ claims
03:26
Khamenei accuses US of revealing its ‘colonial objectives’
03:07
Mladenov: Failure to implement Trump’s Gaza plan will radicalize a generation of Palestinians
02:39
Shin Bet confirms Yair Netanyahu extracted from Miami due to ‘significant threat’
02:09
IDF strike in northern Gaza kills Oct. 7 terrorist commander
01:52
US embassy in Beirut: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese gov’t sole interlocutor
01:29
Hezbollah chief again rejects Israel-Lebanon framework deal
01:18
Gaza: IDF slays Hamas company commander, sniper
00:57
CENTCOM says redirected 82 vessels in blockade mission against Iran
00:37
Netanyahu condemns Israeli ‘rioters’ clashing with Palestinians in Samaria
00:07
Four men plead guilty to arson attack on Jewish ambulances in London
22:05
Meta removes 35 accounts of Iranian-linked network targeting US users
20:03
California legislature passes two ‘critically important’ bills for Jews
18:11
IDF targets Hamas terrorist inside Gaza hospital
17:12
Irishman charged in France with threatening Jewish tourists
08:05
Former Gaza hostage Elkana Bohbot welcomes baby daughter
07:35
Jerusalem musician, terror attack survivor Pesach Krishevsky dies at 90
07:05
Iran signals interest in renewed US talks
06:44
Ofer Ayubi named deputy mayor of Jerusalem
06:08
IsraAID deploys emergency team to flood-hit Nepal
04:17
Two Israelis indicted over ISIS-linked attack plots
03:50
Herzog conveys condolences following death of Norway’s King Harald V
03:20
IDF kills two Hamas commanders in Gaza
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli soldiers operate in Judea and Samaria against Palestinian terrorists, July 2026. Credit: IDF.
JNS TV / Basic Law
The rule-of-law crisis fueling violence in Judea and Samaria
August 30, 2026 04:31 AM
Aylana Meisel
COLUMNS
Michael Freund
Opinion
Azerbaijan is a Jewish story written in three alphabets
Michael Freund
Efrat Last. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A sunken ship raises an Israeli divide from the depths
Efrat Last