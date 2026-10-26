Israel Elwyn helps people with disabilities prepare to vote in Israeli election

Staff at Israel Elwyn, a nonprofit organization serving more than 5,700 people with disabilities in Israel, are working to ensure that they can participate fully and knowledgeably in Tuesday’s general election.

According to an Israeli government website, “Each citizen has a right to vote, and of course, all citizens with all types of disabilities, including wards to whom a guardian was appointed, and legally incapacitated persons are entitled to elect to the Knesset.”

Racheli Kaplan, Israel Elwyn’s director of recreation and community services for the Supported Living Program, says people are sometimes “amazed by the idea” that people with disabilities vote, asking, “How can they vote?!”

She explains that, ahead of Election Day, all 250 members of the Elwyn Supported Living Program community are invited to attend two preparatory sessions. The first introduces key concepts, including voting, government, political parties and the role of the prime minister.

The second session provides accessible information in simplified language about voting options, practical training in identifying the ballot slip for their preferred party and an opportunity to practice using a mock ballot box.

“We share who are today’s options and what are their platforms in general terms. We also share what they stand for in terms of accessibility and attitudes toward people with disabilities,” Kaplan told JNS.

Kaplan and her team believe it is important that “every group in society vote in a way that is important to them.” She adds that “if people with disabilities are not included in the process, this will be reflected in the actual government.”

A member of the Israel Elwyn community receives assistance in casting her ballot in the Knesset election on Nov. 1, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Israel Elwyn.

Israel Elwyn’s Supported Living Services provide housing and support for adults aged 21 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The apartments, located in Jerusalem and Herzliya, accommodate two to six residents each.

During the day, residents can go to work, participate in vocational training or attend adult day centers.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Oct. 27, volunteers will be available at polling stations to assist voters with disabilities, as permitted by law.