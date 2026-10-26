More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel Elwyn helps people with disabilities prepare to vote in Israeli election

The nonprofit offers community members two preparatory classes ahead of Election Day.

Howard Blas
A member of Israel Elwyn's community votes in the Knesset election on Nov. 1, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Israel Elwyn.
A member of the Israel Elwyn community votes in the Knesset election on Nov. 1, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Israel Elwyn.
(Oct. 26, 2026 / JNS)

Staff at Israel Elwyn, a nonprofit organization serving more than 5,700 people with disabilities in Israel, are working to ensure that they can participate fully and knowledgeably in Tuesday’s general election.

According to an Israeli government website, “Each citizen has a right to vote, and of course, all citizens with all types of disabilities, including wards to whom a guardian was appointed, and legally incapacitated persons are entitled to elect to the Knesset.”

Racheli Kaplan, Israel Elwyn’s director of recreation and community services for the Supported Living Program, says people are sometimes “amazed by the idea” that people with disabilities vote, asking, “How can they vote?!”

She explains that, ahead of Election Day, all 250 members of the Elwyn Supported Living Program community are invited to attend two preparatory sessions. The first introduces key concepts, including voting, government, political parties and the role of the prime minister.

The second session provides accessible information in simplified language about voting options, practical training in identifying the ballot slip for their preferred party and an opportunity to practice using a mock ballot box.

“We share who are today’s options and what are their platforms in general terms. We also share what they stand for in terms of accessibility and attitudes toward people with disabilities,” Kaplan told JNS.

Kaplan and her team believe it is important that “every group in society vote in a way that is important to them.” She adds that “if people with disabilities are not included in the process, this will be reflected in the actual government.”

A member of Israel Elwyn's Supported Living Program receives assistance in casting her ballot in the Knesset election on Nov. 1, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Israel Elwyn.
A member of the Israel Elwyn community receives assistance in casting her ballot in the Knesset election on Nov. 1, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Israel Elwyn.

Israel Elwyn’s Supported Living Services provide housing and support for adults aged 21 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The apartments, located in Jerusalem and Herzliya, accommodate two to six residents each.

During the day, residents can go to work, participate in vocational training or attend adult day centers.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Oct. 27, volunteers will be available at polling stations to assist voters with disabilities, as permitted by law.

Israeli Elections
Howard Blas
Howard Blas Howard Blas
Howard Blas is a social worker and special-education teacher by training. He teaches Jewish studies and prepares students with a range of disabilities for b’nai mitzvah. He regularly leads Birthright Israel “classic” and service trips for people with disabilities. His publications can be viewed here.
EXPLORE JNS
United Airlines
Israel News
United Airlines expands service to Israel
The Chicago-based carrier is offering four weekly flights from the Windy City, and thrice- weekly flights from Washington, D.C., in addition to its longstanding twice-daily service from Newark.
October 26, 2026 12:50 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu visit the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Oct. 22, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Analysis
The battle for 61: Netanyahu’s post-election strategy
From haredi draft exemptions to unity talks, the incumbent faces a complex coalition puzzle.
October 26, 2026 01:34 AM
Shimon Sherman
Rubio
U.S. News
Iranians scheming to assassinate US personnel, memo to Rubio warns
“We may do another little Operation Epic Fury, or they’ll agree” to a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump tells an audience in Florida.
Oct. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
A group of Christian pilgrims from around the world begin a journey to Jerusalem from the Jaffa port on Oct. 25, 2026. Courtesy: Israeli Ministry of Tourism.
Israel News
Christian visitors retrace historic pilgrimage from Jaffa to Jerusalem
The initiative comes as Israeli tourist numbers began to pick up this summer after steep drops following regional wars.
Oct. 25, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
15:09
Samaria: Palestinian driver caught going 77 mph over speed limit
14:56
Six people remain hospitalized, one in critical condition, after Florida A&M shooting
14:47
Allegedly terror-supporting Muslim preacher reportedly teaching ‘Islamic spiritual psychology’ in Thailand
14:41
Israel identifies ‘suspicious aerial target’ where forces operating in southern Lebanon
14:35
Jewish co-founder of Comcast says he plans to give $20 million to Philadelphia Museum of Art
14:24
UK Green Party has become racist, Board of Deputies says
14:17
More than 100 Orthodox families reportedly plan to leave NY for Florida due to Jew-hatred
14:10
Trump says he’s campaigning in Michigan against ‘Jihadist member of Muslim Brotherhood”
14:08
British Airways and Iberia return to Tel Aviv
14:05
French Jewish Nobel laureate Claude Cohen-Tannoudji, 93
13:40
U.S. Central Command leader visited Hormuz last month, U.S. military says
13:36
No strike on Iran today, Trump says
13:07
More than 44,000 mark Rachel’s ‘yahrzeit’ at matriarch’s Judea tomb
12:06
Israeli, Greek navies hold joint drill in Mediterranean
11:53
Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies during visit to Arrow battery
11:48
Eisenkot says Israel should phase out US military aid
11:17
Wilders endorses Netanyahu ahead of Israeli election
11:10
Jerusalem police close two construction sites employing illegal workers
11:07
IDF arrests Palestinian suspected of planning attack in Binyamin
10:34
Israeli teen named to FC Barcelona squad for El Clásico
10:33
NYPD hate-crime unit investigates Midtown assault that left man injured
09:50
Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat wins bronze at gymnastics world championships
09:21
Hundreds attend funeral of soldier killed in Judea attack
08:57
Netanyahu: If I win, I’ll replace the attorney general
08:32
Top Iranian lawmaker threatens to make Israel ‘uninhabitable’
08:12
Israel Police uncovers X network suspected of election meddling
07:55
Nazi symbols spray-painted on British synagogue
07:35
Iranian FM Araghchi: End of war ‘must be on all fronts’
07:15
Riyad’s main airport reopens after Houthi missile hits
06:52
Netanyahu orders ‘daring’ plan to uproot terror in Judea, Samaria
06:32
Hebron: Police arrest three over praise for terrorist shooting
06:12
Germans arrested on suspicion of photographing Israeli prison
05:51
Israel turns clocks back as daylight saving time ends
05:41
‘Sheep poisoned and left to die’: Palestinians targeted livestock 17 times this year, says Israel
05:13
IDF slays two Hamas financiers in Gaza
05:11
Trump slams Obama for campaigning for ‘jihadist’ El-Sayed
04:52
Huckabee: No US president as ‘clueless’ as Obama
04:50
IDF launches large-scale exercise in north, center
04:30
Israel not initiating Iran campaign before election, Katz says
04:10
Bennett-Lapid list pitches unity ahead of Knesset election
03:49
Trump leaves open Iran attack, says deal still possible
03:29
Israeli embassy denies Netanyahu ordered support for Argentina on Falklands
03:09
IDF bars Palestinian laborers’ entry into Israeli communities amid security tensions
02:48
Weapon snatched from school guard in central Israel
02:31
Huckabee expresses solidarity with Leiter after Hebron terror attack
02:11
Israeli envoy condemns ‘horrific’ attack on Christians in Jordan
08:30
Modi, Netanyahu discuss regional developments, Israel-India ties
08:22
IDF names two soldiers killed in terrorist attack near Hebron
08:02
Herzog: IDF soldiers prevented ‘large-scale attack’ near Hebron
07:29
European Parliament awards Sakharov Prize to ICC
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Millie Magid’s journey: From Catholic upbringing to Israel advocate
October 25, 2026 03:10 AM
Steve Linde
COLUMNS