Israel hunts every Oct. 7 attacker on secret kill-or-capture list

Israel has compiled a list of thousands of terrorists tied to the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and is systematically targeting them for killing or capture, according to a May 20 report in The Wall Street Journal.

An Israeli task force, drawing on military intelligence and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), has identified terrorists using video footage, facial recognition, intercepted communications and detainee interrogations, according to the report. Officials cited by the Journal said hundreds of names have already been “crossed off” the list in strikes across Gaza and beyond, including those of terrorists accused of involvement in attacks on Israeli communities and the Supernova music festival.

The targets range from senior Hamas figures to lower-level participants, including men accused of breaching the Gaza border fence or documenting attacks on mobile devices, the report said. Israeli officials told the Journal that terrorists can be marked for targeted killing if intelligence links them to the attacks, while others have been detained and are awaiting trial in Israel.

The campaign has continued during periods of ceasefire, with Israel saying it is pursuing those responsible for the assault that killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage.