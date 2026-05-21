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‘We take into account that our enemies want to invade the State of Israel’

Days after a major military drill simulating infiltration and drone attacks, Netanyahu thanked IDF troops stationed along the Jordan frontier.

May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks to soldiers in the IDF’s 96th Division along Israel's eastern border, May 20, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks to soldiers in the IDF’s 96th Division along Israel’s eastern border, May 20, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )

During a visit with Defense Minister Israel Katz to the IDF’s 96th Division along Israel’s eastern border on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel’s enemies are seeking to infiltrate the country.

“We take into account that our enemies want to invade the State of Israel, and therefore we rely on you,” Netanyahu told commanders and soldiers stationed in the area.

Netanyahu and Katz toured one of the upgraded “water-line outposts” along the Jordan frontier and received briefings from IDF officers on efforts to strengthen defenses in the sector, including the construction of a security barrier and the deployment of advanced surveillance and defense systems.

“I was very impressed by the new tools and means, but above all, I am impressed by you,” the premier told the troops. “I want to strengthen you and tell you that the entire nation of Israel relies on you. I salute you.”

The visit came days after the Israel Defense Forces conducted a surprise General Staff-level exercise along the Jordan border to test readiness for a large-scale terrorist infiltration and drone attacks in the sectors of the 96th “Gilead” and 80th “Edom” reserve divisions.

Many reservists were called up in the middle of the night as part of the drill, which simulated enemy infiltrations into Israeli communities, drone threats and complex incidents near the Dead Sea.

The exercise included fighter jets and combat helicopters carrying out dozens of strikes within short time frames, while Israeli Air Force special forces simulated a terrorist infiltration at a hotel in the area.

Following the exercise, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said one of the central lessons of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre was the need for “a high and constant level of readiness for a surprise attack on our borders, from the platoon level to the General Staff.”

“Our test comes precisely during a period in which we have already been at war for more than two-and-a-half years,” Zamir said. “Therefore, the test of mission, values, norms and discipline is expressed specifically during wartime.”

Also participating in Wednesday’s visit were IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, Netanyahu’s military secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, tapped to be the new head of the Mossad, 96th Division commander Brig. Gen. Oren Simcha and other senior officers.

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