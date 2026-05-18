Israel planning new supportive network for olim serving in IDF

The Israeli government is advancing a proposal that will establish a unit within the Aliyah and Integration Ministry aimed at providing support for new immigrants servicing in the Israel Defense Forces, with an emphasis on lone soldiers, four Israeli ministries said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The resolution, led by Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli and the Health Ministry, was formulated in light of the significant rise in the number of olim who have chosen to move to Israel since the beginning of the “War of Revival” in October 2023 and perform meaningful military service in the IDF.

The government body will accompany the olim before, during and after their service, in cooperation with the IDF and the Defense Ministry, the statement read.

Among its services will be personal guidance, improvement of linguistic and cultural accessibility of existing services, assistance in realizing state benefits and the provision of complementary support in times of crisis, including injury during service.

Families of soldiers residing abroad will also receive assistance from the new unit.

“Since the beginning of the war, I have met with the parents of lone olim soldiers during my visits to France, the United Kingdom and the United States,” Sofer was quoted as saying.

“From these conversations, the need became very clear for a broader, more accessible and better coordinated support framework for their children, who are serving here alone on behalf of the State of Israel. The olim who choose to come to Israel, especially during this time, enlist in the IDF and contribute to the security of the state, embodying Zionism, mutual responsibility and a deep commitment to the Jewish people and the State of Israel. It is our duty to ensure they are never left alone, not before their service, not during it, and not afterward,” he added.

Katz said that Israel is committed to embrace the drafted olim and ensure that “no immigrant soldier is left alone.”

Chikli stated, “The challenges faced by lone soldiers, who lack a family support system and strong social circles, are far more difficult and complex than those of a soldier who grew up in Israel. The government resolution is intended to bridge this gap and provide the lone soldier and their family with a supportive network that will help them successfully navigate their military service, integrate optimally into Israeli society, and above all, ensure they are not left alone.”