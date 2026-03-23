Israel Police raids printing house in Ramallah that spread incitement
Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of disseminating materials glorifying terrorism.
Israeli forces over the weekend raided a printing house in Ramallah, arresting two Palestinians on suspicion of producing incitement materials, the Israel Police said on Monday.
The lead on the site came from a suspect, 30, from east Jerusalem, who was caught distributing incitement materials glorifying terrorists on March 5, police said.
Additional incitement materials were discovered and seized in his vehicle.
These, it was found during the investigation, were disseminated by the printing house in Ramallah.
Jerusalem District police officers and Border Police officers carried out the raid, confiscating printing machines and hundreds of incitement materials, and detaining two Ramallah residents, aged 31 and 39, police said.
שוטרי מחוז ירושלים ולוחמי מג"ב איו"ש פשטו על בית דפוס לייצור חומרי הסתה ברמאללה - שני חשודים נעצרו— משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 23, 2026
במסגרת חקירה שנפתחה ב-5.3.26 בעקבות מעצר חשוד (30, מזרח ירושלים), בעת שהפיץ חומרי הסתה ושבח למחבלים וברכבו נתפסו חומרי הסתה רבים, עלה כי חומרי ההסתה לטרור מודפסים בבית דפוס הממוקם… pic.twitter.com/H0zyoxl1s7