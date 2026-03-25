Israel set to deport foreign national for stoning sheep in Judea

The Israel Police said it detained a foreign national on Tuesday after she threw stones at a Jewish shepherd’s flock during disturbances in the South Hebron Hills.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) around midday, a disturbance occurred near the community of Asa’el in the South Hebron Hills, during which a foreign national began throwing stones at livestock being led by a young man who resides in the area,” police said in a statement on Wednesday. Officers from the Hebron station were called to the scene and detained the suspect following questioning.

Police said that after an initial investigation established evidence of criminal wrongdoing, the case was transferred to the Population and Immigration Authority of the Interior Ministry for a hearing on her deportation.

The arrest was made as part of “ongoing cooperation and efforts to thwart provocative activity involving friction and disturbances in various locations across Judea and Samaria—incidents that harm the image of the State of Israel,” according to the statement.

“The Israel Police’s Judea and Samaria District will continue to exercise all of its authorities, in cooperation with various security bodies and law enforcement agencies, in order to thwart and prevent incidents of friction and violence,” it added.

The Israel Police in 2024 established a dedicated team to deal with the increasing phenomenon of foreign and Israeli left-wing “anarchists” who are undermining security and stability in Judea and Samaria.

The division, which includes officers from the police’s investigation and intelligence unit who work in cooperation with immigration officials, falls under the office of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In January, four foreign activists were arrested by Israeli security forces on suspicion of assaulting a Jewish shepherd outside the Palestinian village of Al-Mughayyir, near Ramallah in Samaria.

Two of the suspects were released after questioning, with police issuing an order barring them from entering Judea and Samaria for 15 days. The other two were transferred to the Population and Immigration Authority for a hearing, during which a decision was made to deport them and ban them from entering Israel in the future.