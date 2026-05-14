Israel signs deal to extend F-35I range

Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday it signed a more than $34 million contract with Cyclone, a subsidiary of Haifa-based Elbit Systems, to develop extended-range capabilities for the F-35I “Adir” fighter jet.

The deal, led by the ministry’s Defense Procurement Directorate, includes development and integration of external fuel tanks based on a design originally created for the F-16, the ministry said.

The upgrade is intended to increase the aircraft’s operational range, reduce reliance on aerial refueling and improve flexibility for long-range missions.

The contract is part of Israel’s broader force buildup plan aimed at maintaining aerial and strategic superiority, according to the ministry.