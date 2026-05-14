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News   Israel News

Israel signs deal to extend F-35I range

The Defense Ministry inks a $34 million agreement with Elbit subsidiary Cyclone to develop external fuel tanks.

May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israeli Air Force F-35 “Adir” fighter jet. Credit: Lockheed Martin.
An Israeli Air Force F-35 “Adir” fighter jet. Credit: Lockheed Martin.
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday it signed a more than $34 million contract with Cyclone, a subsidiary of Haifa-based Elbit Systems, to develop extended-range capabilities for the F-35I “Adir” fighter jet.

The deal, led by the ministry’s Defense Procurement Directorate, includes development and integration of external fuel tanks based on a design originally created for the F-16, the ministry said.

The upgrade is intended to increase the aircraft’s operational range, reduce reliance on aerial refueling and improve flexibility for long-range missions.

The contract is part of Israel’s broader force buildup plan aimed at maintaining aerial and strategic superiority, according to the ministry.

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