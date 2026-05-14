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From the Old City market to the newspaper vendor: Jerusalem before statehood

It is and always has been a city of striking contrasts.

May 14, 2026
Jerusalem youth working in the Talpiot neighborhood, April 1938. Credit: Avraham Malavsky, KKL-JNF Photo Archive,
Jerusalem youth working in the Talpiot neighborhood, April 1938. Credit: Avraham Malavsky, KKL-JNF Photo Archive,
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

To mark Jerusalem Day, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) unveils rare historical documentation from its archives, depicting the city between the 1930s and the 1950s, before the establishment of the State of Israel.

A child newspaper vendor in Jerusalem, June 1950. Credit: Yaakov Rosner, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.
A child newspaper vendor in Jerusalem, June 1950. Credit: Yaakov Rosner, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

Scenes of Jerusalem during the British Mandate and in the early years of the State of Israel are captured through the camera lens just a few years before its independence.

The photos present an exceptional mosaic of a multifaceted city, blending ancient tradition with a changing reality.

They chronicle the market alleys of the Old City, through the construction boom of new neighborhoods during the period, to a Jerusalem boy selling newspapers in the city center.

Through these documentations, Jerusalem emerges as a city of striking contrasts.

The Market Street in Old Jerusalem. July 1931. Credit: Josef Schweig, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.
The Market Street in Old Jerusalem. July 1931. Credit: Josef Schweig, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

A 1931 photograph of the Old City’s bustling markets captures a way of life seemingly frozen within its ancient walls, while other images reveal the new Hebrew city expanding into the surrounding hills.

One photograph shows the Yeshurun Synagogue about two years after construction began, blending architectural modernism with traditional Jerusalem stone cladding. Another depicts the city’s youth building infrastructure in the Talpiot neighborhood in 1938, reflecting the pioneering spirit that shaped these new communities.

The most intriguing in the collection is an image of a child newspaper vendor, photographed by KKL-JNF photographer Yaakov Rosner on June 1, 1950.

The image carries particular significance, as the newspaper headline refers to an upcoming discussion at the United Nations regarding the future status of Jerusalem, scheduled to take place the following day.

Women by a water cistern in Jerusalem during a water shortage, 1946. Credit: Yaakov Rosner, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.
Women by a water cistern in Jerusalem during a water shortage, 1946. Credit: Yaakov Rosner, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

It provides a glimpse into how news was consumed in Jerusalem at the time—an era when street newspaper vendors were a vital information channel for the public, who lived by the printed editions and eagerly awaited every report.

Efrat Sinai, director of Archives at KKL-JNF, stated: “These photographs allow us to encounter Jerusalem as it looked nearly a 100 years ago, not only through the familiar sites, but through the people and everyday routine. Especially on Jerusalem Day, the images remind us that the complex and fascinating city we know today was built layer by layer, through life, hard work and vision.”

Yeshurun Synagogue in the Rehavia neighborhood, May 1936. Credit: Avraham Malavsky, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.
Yeshurun Synagogue in the Rehavia neighborhood, May 1936. Credit: Avraham Malavsky, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

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