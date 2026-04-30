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News   Israel News

Israel starts expanded compensation program for families of slain soldiers

“The orphans of Israel’s wars are the sons and daughters of Israeli society,” a Defense Ministry official said.

Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
People visit Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem during Yom Hazikaron, Memorial Day in Israel, to commemorate fallen Israeli soldiers and victims of terror, April 21, 2026. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
People visit the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem during Yom Hazikaron, Remembrance Day for the fallen soldiers of the wars of Israel and victims of terrorism, April 21, 2026. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

Thousands of orphans, widows and other bereaved family members of fallen Israeli soldiers and security personnel began to receive state grants on Thursday with the Amendment No. 47 to the Families of Soldiers Killed in Action Law coming into effect.

The amendment, approved by the Knesset in January, is implemented by the Families, Commemoration and Heritage Division of the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

The ministry said in a statement that about 800 orphans aged 21-30 will receive fixed monthly benefits of 3,652 shekels (~$1,237) each; around 1,000 orphans aged 30-40 will receive monthly benefits of 2,000 shekels (~$677); and some 7,400 orphans aged 40 and above will receive one-time grants of 50,000 shekels (~$16,940), paid in one or two installments.

The expanded assistance also includes 374 widows who will receive one-time grants for loss of income and 250 widows with young children who have already began receiving monthly stipends of 6,000 shekels (~$2,032), 3,000 shekels (~$1,016) and 1,500 shekels (~$508) per orphan from birth to 3 months, from 3 months to 3 years, and from ages 3 to 6, respectively.

The ministry quoted Defense Minister Israel Katz as saying, “Today marks the beginning of a historic amendment. This step expresses the deep commitment of the State of Israel toward the bereaved families, and also toward the fallen, a commitment of compassion, responsibility and justice.”

The amendment anchors significant financial support for later stages in the lives of orphans, beyond the eligibility ages that were previously the case, according to the ministry.

“Orphans of Israel’s wars are the sons and daughters of Israeli society, and it is obligated to care for them as parents would for their own children,” said Arieh Moallem, ministry deputy director general and head of the Families, Commemoration and Heritage Division.

“Amendment 47 to the Families of Soldiers Killed in Action Law is a moral and historic milestone in the State of Israel’s sense of responsibility toward these orphans. It is a clear expression of a commitment that is not bound by time, [a commitment that is] human, ethical and national,” he said.

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